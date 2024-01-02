Three new members will take seats at the next Tarrant Appraisal District board meeting in January.

Names to the board of directors are Fort Worth City Council member Alan Blaylock, former appraisal district board member Gary Losada, and former Arlington ISD board member and president Gloria Pena.

The agency’s website has been updated to reflect that change.

Current members Rich DeOtte and Vince Puente, who were seeking reelection, will continue to serve on the board.

Losada, who served a two-year term on the appraisal district board beginning in 2020, said one of his current goals while on the board is to revamp the agency’s IT system, which recently came under investigation after the district announced there had been a 2022 security breach.

“The software has been a problem child since day one,” Losada said.

Losada also plans to look at the appraisal district’s budget expenditures, board policy manual and employee policies to ensure better transparency.

Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare previously congratulated the new members, characterizing the board as now having “… 4 solid votes (possibly 5) to reform TAD.”

The announcement of the new board’s makeup comes a few weeks after the Tarrant Appraisal District board selected a new chief appraiser, Joe Don Bobbitt of McLennan County.

Appraisal board members are elected every two years. The board is currently made up of five members appointed by the taxing units, which include cities, counties and school districts.

Losada said he’s optimistic the new board will mark a change in the appraisal district’s culture.

The board’s first meeting of 2024 is scheduled for Jan. 12.

Sandra Sadek is a Report for America corps member, covering growth for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at sandra.sadek@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter @ssadek19. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.