Haslet is at a crossroads.

Life in a town of just over 3,000 residents may seem peaceful and rural to an outsider. But for its inhabitants, the urban sprawl and demand of growing Fort Worth is touching their lives.

“The infrastructure is set up for it to be a bedroom community … They’re trying to catch up,” said resident Tammy Leonard. “There’s a lot to do because they grew the population without taking care of some of the other things that people that live in a bedroom community need.”

Haslet, located just 16 miles northwest of Fort Worth, has become one of the epicenters of a rapidly growing presence of industrial parks and warehouses spilling over from the ever-expanding Alliance corridor.

The town’s population nearly doubled between 2020 and 2023. With more economic movement than ever before circulating through the town’s smaller country roads, Haslet is tasked with addressing that growth before it’s too late.

“It runs right through the middle of us,” said Haslet Mayor Gary Hulsey. “Quality of life should be the ultimate goal for any of us. It’s not just enough to build a bunch of houses … All that takes planning and forethought.”

‘This is our home’

Leonard and her sister, Georganne Polizzo, have lived in Haslet for over two decades. On a windy December Wednesday afternoon, both women were already in the middle of Christmas preparations in Leonard’s 1930 home.

Originally from Keller, the sisters said Haslet provided the perfect balance between a more rural lifestyle while still being close to family.

“We considered it a drive coming from Keller because there was nothing over the railroad tracks on this side,” Leonard said.

But that rural life quickly started to fade, and many residents like Leonard and Polizzo lament the increased traffic. On the street in front of Leonard’s house, the traffic rush starts as early as 4 a.m., and it’s heavy.

“I stayed and I watched her kids this last weekend and it never stopped,” Polizzo said. “I was shocked.”

Mayor Hulsey, who has lived in Haslet since 1989, often describes the town’s change to second graders using simple terms.

“When I first moved out here, there were cattle, cows,” Hulsey said. “The big change is we’ve replaced all the cows with people.”

Gary Hulsey, mayor of Haslet, first moved to the town in 1989. As mayor from 1999-2002, 2005-2009 and now since 2021, he has seen many changes. (Sandra Sadek | Fort Worth Report)

This is not the first time Haslet has been on the receiving end of economic growth. The town experienced its first minor population boom during World War II as war-related employment grew in nearby Fort Worth.

Today, Haslet’s main economic driver is Alliance’s Intermodal Hub, a facility that moves containers through various modes of transportation like road, rail and air. Here, companies like Amazon, FedEx Freight, Coca-Cola, Kraft, Volkswagen and even Williamson-Dickie use the town’s main roads to ship cargo to the rest of the region and even the country.

In 2021, Haslet’s population was just over 2,000 but could jump up to over 7,000 during the day, thanks to traffic coming through the town, according to U.S. Census data.

This has added massive pressure on the town’s streets.

“A lot of truck drivers and people who work in the warehouses or other businesses in the area will take U.S. 287, FM 156 and go north. FM 156 is a two-lane farmers market road and … a very large percentage of it is all residential. I’ve got semi-trucks going up and down the road at 60 miles an hour,” Mayor Hulsey said.

Hulsey said it’s important for the city to work with employers based in the area to ease this impact.

“One of the messages I get with the industry when I have those opportunities … is we have to learn to live together. This is our home,” Hulsey said.

‘Set the standard’

While traffic remains a top concern among Haslet’s population, many residents would love to see more amenities and businesses spring up.

Leonard said Haslet has few family-friendly amenities, besides Haslet Community Park, such as sit-down restaurants or shops. Those amenities are part of the infrastructure that should come with the increasing number of homes being built.

“You want to build the families in order to keep the community strong,” she said.

According to the city’s 2020 long-term strategic plan, over 80% of Haslet’s land area is either agricultural or residential. Industrial represents 5% of the land and commercial hits just over 2%.

As Haslet continues to adapt, it must do so within its confined boundaries. Haslet is landlocked on all four sides by the city of Fort Worth. Because of that, cooperation between Haslet, Fort Worth and the many private employers is even more crucial.

“We are surrounded by all the explosive growth around here, which makes it even more challenging,” Hulsey said.

When it comes to making sure Haslet stays ahead of the work, city leaders have their work cut out for them. But Leonard said the community also has a role to play in ensuring the town’s success.

“Because the growth is so rapid, it is extremely important right now for marketplace businesses to step up and take a lead role and set the standard of what is acceptable in the community because the community is going to follow,” Leonard said.

Despite all these challenges, Hulsey still sees Haslet as the same bedroom community he saw when he moved in 1989 — just with fewer cows and more people.

“Yes, we have a lot of warehouses, things of that nature,” Hulsey said. “But the people that live in Haslet, I will say 99.9% of them don’t work in Haslet. Haslet has always been a bedroom community.”

