In spring 2023, the Fort Worth Report uncovered harsh living conditions for low-income tenants in White Settlement, highlighting an inspection system that is often limited in its enforcement ability.

Tenants at Sky Landing Apartments reported faulty air conditioning, no hot water, mold, rats and roaches on the site over the past five years. The building’s condition put it on the city of White Settlement’s radar.

The Report followed up on the property to see what progress and changes have been made.

Robert Nunley, community development director for the city of White Settlement, said conditions have improved since the May 9, 2023, article but said it “… is still not where the city expects the property to be.”

“It is an old complex so we expect to see some maintenance issues due to its age,” Nunley said.

One of the biggest changes is the city’s initiation of biweekly inspections of the property grounds, which have helped, Nunley said. From those biweekly inspections, code officers have opened 11 cases for issues involving tree limbs, trash and furniture piled around dumpsters, and overgrown grass.

The last case was opened in October after a storm blew down a couple of trees and limbs. That one was quickly resolved, Nunley said.

The apartment complex also has hired groundskeepers to assist with monitoring the property.

Nunley said two complaints from tenants since May have led to cases being opened. One included rodents in one unit, and the other was for sewer stoppage.

“The sewer issue is mostly due to tenants flushing wipes and other foreign objects down the sewer system, which leads to them stacking up in the line and eventually causing a backup,” Nunley told the Report.

Regarding the rodent complaint, an investigation by code officers found traces of droppings behind a fridge, and the apartment office has been tasked with addressing it.

The Report was unable to reach Kelley McBride, the Sky Landing Apartments tenant who shared her story for the article.

