Keith Arnett and wife Elisa Ellard Arnett remember catching glimpses of the facility being built off Denton Highway. Day by day, the Keller residents saw progress as the walls were constructed, the roof was set in place and the windows were installed, unsure of what new business was coming to Tarrant County.

Once Arnett, who identifies as an evangelical Christian, found out it was a biblical planetarium called The Journey, his curiosity grew.

“We would stop from time to time to see if it was open yet, to see what it was all about, and then it was finally open,” Arnett said.

The Journey, located at 6001 Denton Highway in Haltom City, describes itself as a Christian multimedia experience based on Scriptures from the Bible. Upon walking inside, visitors are greeted by a towering 30-foot-tall, dome-shaped planetarium.

Projectors cast the show “The Journey: In the Begining” along the walls of the planetarium as guests sit in chairs in the middle of the space. (Marissa Greene | Fort Worth Report)

Projector screens line the walls of the space, where visitors can watch a 50-minute film. “The Journey: In the Beginning” draws on both the Old and New Testaments and includes stories of creation, Jonah and the whale and the birth of Jesus Christ. Jamie Wiseman created the experience in 2021 as a way to bring more immersive art and entertainment based on Christian faith to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

“I hadn’t found immersive experiences other than the Museum of the Bible in D.C. and thought there might be an opportunity to take advantage of the new technologies that are available to tell these stories and point toward the Gospel,” Wiseman said.

In addition to the planetarium, technology at The Journey includes another smaller virtual reality dome where visitors wear a strap-on headset to watch the show in 360 degrees. Another virtual reality experience is expected in early 2024, when guests will use the headset to watch Moses part the Red Sea.

If you go What: The Journey Where: 6001 Denton Highway, Suite 300, Haltom City, TX 76148 When: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Price: Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 4-12

Wiseman, originally from Oklahoma, says the Protestant faith has long played a pivotal role in his life. His father was an Episcopal priest, his grandfather was a First Presbyterian pastor and his great-grandfather was a Methodist pastor, he said.

After becoming a father, Wiseman felt called to find a way to use technology to tell Bible stories to his children.

“I’m not a pastor and I’m not a preacher, but I do like these stories,” Wiseman said. “I thought there might be an opportunity to take advantage of the new technologies that are available to tell these stories.”

The Journey is an independent production and is not affiliated with a particular denomination or church, according to its website. People of any faith or no faith can visit. Since its inception, over 10,000 people have come to see the show, Wiseman said.

When Arnett first visited The Journey, it was to satisfy his curiosity about the place. During his visit in April 2023, he met Wiseman and was offered a job. Now, Arnett works for The Journey and handles its outreach to nonprofits, schools and other organizations for group sales.

Arnett sees The Journey as a way to get Tarrant County on the map for faith-based technology attractions, especially after the virtual reality Moses story arrives this year.

“Fort Worth is not known as a high-tech center, nor is Tarrant County. So I hope that people are encouraged in seeing high-tech interests becoming involved in the growth of the community,” Arnett said. “We’re still evolving technology in a way that will attract people”



