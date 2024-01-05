Last year, about 4,500 people used our election guide to help inform their decisions at the polling place.

Following the Dec. 11 candidate filing deadline, the Fort Worth Report wrote about 65 candidates running for a party nomination ahead of the general election in November. Now, the Fort Worth Report election team wants your input to help us shape our coverage of the March 2024 primary elections in ways most useful to you.

Our election team will produce explainers, profiles and deep dives on policy issues, all with the goal of helping voters make the most informed decisions possible.

To learn more about the Fort Worth Report’s approach to elections, look through our Frequently Asked Questions page. You’ll find general information about the upcoming election and the kind of coverage you can expect ahead of March.

The newsroom also will use a survey to solicit feedback and story ideas from readers. The survey asks you to contribute a question or comment directed toward a particular office or candidate, but more general questions are also welcome. We will use the responses from the survey at our candidate debates Feb. 7 and 8, or use your question to shape our in-depth reporting ahead of the election.

If you go Republican candidate debates: From 5:30-7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 7, in the Andrews Ballroom in Martin University Center, Texas Wesleyan University, 3165 E. Rosedale St. Democrat candidate debates: From 5:30-7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 8, in the Andrews Ballroom in Martin University Center, Texas Wesleyan University, 3165 E. Rosedale St.

If you have additional questions or comments about our election or any other news coverage, you are always encouraged to send them to hello@fortworthreport.org.

Rachel Behrndt is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at rachel.behrndt@fortworthreport.org or @BehrndtRachel. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

