The Fort Worth City Council will convene for its first work session of the new year Jan. 9 — and there’s plenty on the agenda.
Among the big ticket items is planning for the 2026 bond program. Fort Worth voters last passed a $560 million bond package in 2022, which included funding for roads, parks and public services.
The 2026 bond’s philosophy, according to a presentation prepared by city staff, is to:
- Maintain existing infrastructure before building new
- Balance capital and operating budgets
Municipal bonds are debt securities issued by cities and generally used to finance capital improvements. Initial drafts for the 2026 bond suggest facilities, parks, streets and mobility infrastructure, and natural areas and open space as areas of focus. Supporting areas that bring in significant tax revenue per acre and providing services in growth areas were also highlighted as goals.
City Council members will discuss next steps and scheduling during the work session.
Echo Heights rezoning proposal
Two properties near the Echo Heights neighborhood could have their underlying zoning changed from industrial to residential, if a proposed rezoning initiative introduced by District 11 council member Jeanette Martinez is approved.
The properties at 4550 Village Creek Road and 4519 Moorview Ave. are technically in the Village Creek neighborhood but sit next to the Echo Heights neighborhood. Residents have decried years of industrial activity in the area, citing concerns about air pollution and health issues.
To address those concerns, the city has taken several steps, including passing a new land use plan that reduced the number of properties slated for industrial use.
According to a report prepared by city staff, the majority of the 7.11 acres of property Martinez proposes to rezone is undeveloped. An 1,800-square-foot private cemetery sits along the western boundary.
The rezoning proposal would change the properties, which are adjacent to the Eugene McCray Community Center, to low-density residential and community facilities. If approved, the properties would become a buffer between existing single family residences and industrial park land.
Council will vote on whether to initiate the rezoning process at its Jan. 23 meeting.
Here’s a coverage guide to the reporting on Echo Heights the Fort Worth Report has done so far:
- Fort Worth mayor blasts ‘unfair’ criticism as city approves southeast development plan
- Will plans for southeast Fort Worth relieve tension over pollution? Neighbors say no
- With more industrial buildings headed to southeast Fort Worth, residents and city battle over area’s future
- Fort Worth considers pause on industrial zoning following resident complaints over pollution
- City leaders have a plan to tackle environmental justice in southeast Fort Worth. Residents say it’s not enough
- Residents are worried about industrial growth in southeast Fort Worth. How will council candidates handle it?
- Amid outcry over southeast Fort Worth pollution, city council delays adoption of comprehensive plan
- In industrial southeast Fort Worth, neighbors say they’ve had enough of air pollution, health issues
- Industrial facility won’t be built near southeast Fort Worth elementary school after council vote
What would it take to move city elections?
As the 2024 election approaches, City Council members are examining what it’d take to move their own elections to November.
Currently, City Council elections take place in May of odd-numbered years, on a two-year cycle. Council members represent single-member districts, while the mayor is elected at large. The Fort Worth ISD school board also holds its election in May.
District 5 council member Gyna Bivens asked staff to research what it would take to move the city’s election to November, to line up with bigger races that tend to attract higher voter turnout. Research has shown that off-cycle elections tend to have low voter turnout and disproportionately attract white and wealthy voters.
Making the change would require an amendment to the Fort Worth City Charter, which governs how council members are nominated and elected. Fort Worth voters would need to approve the amendment, according to a report to City Council.
The earliest it could be put to a vote would be during the November 2024 election. The last day to put the charter amendment on the November ballot is Aug. 19.
Fort Worth wouldn’t be the first city to sync its elections with the national cycle. Boulder, Colorado, San Francisco and several other cities moved their elections in 2022.
Here’s a coverage guide to the reporting on elections and turnout the Fort Worth Report has done:
- Here are the candidates running to represent Tarrant County in 2024
- Voter turnout low again for Tarrant County local elections
- How many of your Fort Worth neighbors vote? Income and issues matter
- Fort Worth’s low voter turnout in city elections ‘a systemic problem’
At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here. Emily Wolf is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at emily.wolf@fortworthreport.org or @_wolfemily