The Fort Worth City Council will convene for its first work session of the new year Jan. 9 — and there’s plenty on the agenda.

Among the big ticket items is planning for the 2026 bond program. Fort Worth voters last passed a $560 million bond package in 2022, which included funding for roads, parks and public services.

The 2026 bond’s philosophy, according to a presentation prepared by city staff, is to:

Maintain existing infrastructure before building new

Balance capital and operating budgets

Municipal bonds are debt securities issued by cities and generally used to finance capital improvements. Initial drafts for the 2026 bond suggest facilities, parks, streets and mobility infrastructure, and natural areas and open space as areas of focus. Supporting areas that bring in significant tax revenue per acre and providing services in growth areas were also highlighted as goals.

City Council members will discuss next steps and scheduling during the work session.

Echo Heights rezoning proposal

Two properties near the Echo Heights neighborhood could have their underlying zoning changed from industrial to residential, if a proposed rezoning initiative introduced by District 11 council member Jeanette Martinez is approved.

The properties at 4550 Village Creek Road and 4519 Moorview Ave. are technically in the Village Creek neighborhood but sit next to the Echo Heights neighborhood. Residents have decried years of industrial activity in the area, citing concerns about air pollution and health issues.

To address those concerns, the city has taken several steps, including passing a new land use plan that reduced the number of properties slated for industrial use.

According to a report prepared by city staff, the majority of the 7.11 acres of property Martinez proposes to rezone is undeveloped. An 1,800-square-foot private cemetery sits along the western boundary.

The rezoning proposal would change the properties, which are adjacent to the Eugene McCray Community Center, to low-density residential and community facilities. If approved, the properties would become a buffer between existing single family residences and industrial park land.

Council will vote on whether to initiate the rezoning process at its Jan. 23 meeting.

What would it take to move city elections?

As the 2024 election approaches, City Council members are examining what it’d take to move their own elections to November.

Currently, City Council elections take place in May of odd-numbered years, on a two-year cycle. Council members represent single-member districts, while the mayor is elected at large. The Fort Worth ISD school board also holds its election in May.

District 5 council member Gyna Bivens asked staff to research what it would take to move the city’s election to November, to line up with bigger races that tend to attract higher voter turnout. Research has shown that off-cycle elections tend to have low voter turnout and disproportionately attract white and wealthy voters.

Making the change would require an amendment to the Fort Worth City Charter, which governs how council members are nominated and elected. Fort Worth voters would need to approve the amendment, according to a report to City Council.

The earliest it could be put to a vote would be during the November 2024 election. The last day to put the charter amendment on the November ballot is Aug. 19.

Fort Worth wouldn’t be the first city to sync its elections with the national cycle. Boulder, Colorado, San Francisco and several other cities moved their elections in 2022.

