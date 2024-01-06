When GoVision founder Chris Curtis, along with partner Kevin Faciane, in May reacquired the LED video display company he had founded in 2002, both knew they had rebuilding to do.

They also knew they had to reestablish the company’s culture.

Curtis sold the company, which provides large LED video screens to more than 25,000 entertainment, public and sports venues, to Learfield Sports in 2016. Since reacquiring the company, Curtis and Faciane have been busy reconnecting with clients and, perhaps most prominently, enhancing its Big Hoss TV at nearby Texas Motor Speedway with a larger, brighter version. The now 22,692-square-foot screen is 10% larger than the previous Big Hoss.

“It’s been great. We’ve had a lot of success in a short time,” said Curtis.

When Curtis and Faciane took control of the company in May, it had 20 employees. It now has 28.

Along the way, new management reinstated a program that Curtis started the first time around. The company’s GoForward plan gives employees celebrating anniversaries with the company a cash award of $100 per year of service and a matching amount that the employee can give to a charity/organization or an individual or family in need.

At the end of the year, the company creates a list and video testimonial of the charities or others who have received the funds.

“It’s not always a large amount, but we do have some people who have been with the company more than 15 years, so it adds up,” said Curtis.

The goal of the program, said Curtis, is “to instill in our folks that their hard work not only provides good things for our company and their families, but we are doing good in the community as well.”

The program has proved to be a powerful motivator in past years, Curtis said.

“A lot of our workers, they’re blue collar, they probably haven’t had the chance to do something like this before, where they can give back to the community,” he said.

Through the years, employees have donated directly to families in need, community programs and local churches, charities and schools. One employee set up a fund at a school district that helps pay for student lunches.

“That was something that meant a lot to him, because he sometimes didn’t have that when he was growing up,” Curtis said.

Faciane said giving employees control over where the funds go provides a strong incentive.

“That really gives them a say in where those funds are spent and that’s key, I think, to the success of the program,” he said.

Curtis said that after he sold GoVision, the program got lost in the corporate ownership of Learfield.

“This is the kind of program that you can do when a company is locally owned,” he said. “It’s harder to do something like that when you’re part of a larger company.”

Since the reinstatement of the GoForward program in June 2023, GoVision employees have donated nearly $10,000 to worthy causes and families. Curtis said he expects the company will spend about $30,000 on the program next year.

“We’re really pleased with it, and our employees get a lot out of it,” he said.

Rise Southern Biscuits coming to Fort Worth

Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken, a fast-casual concept out of Durham, North Carolina, will be serving up its biscuits and chicken soon in Fort Worth and Dallas.

The breakfast and lunch concept will open its first Dallas location this spring in Victory Park. Rise is under lease for its first location in Fort Worth to open this summer at 7064 Blue Mound Road. The restaurants are expected to be about 1,800 square feet and have limited seating for dining.

Acquisition in Haltom City

Groundworks, a Virginia Beach, Virginia-based foundation and water management solutions company, has acquired Haltom City-based URETEK South.

URETEK South has been in operation for 24 years, serving industrial and commercial customers with polymer formulas utilized to lift concrete slabs and structures — including parking lots, pools and concrete that rests on soil. No price was released for the acquisition. Groundworks operates from 60 offices and has been listed seven years in a row to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies.

Laundry ‘superstore’ concept opens

Laundry Capital, a Rego Park, New York, company made up of the Laundromax and Clean Rite coin laundry brands, has announced the grand opening in Fort Worth of its first Laundromax location in Texas. The company pioneered the laundry superstore concept in 1996 and now has over 80 locations. Each Laundromax features more than 100 state-of-the-art, large-capacity washers and dryers.

The new laundry center is at 3407 Sycamore School Road. As part of its grand opening the first week of December, Laundromax held events partnering with Harmony Science Academy, Lena Pope’s Chapel Hill Academy and Hope Farm.

Do you have something for the Bob on Business column? Email Bob Francis at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org.

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.