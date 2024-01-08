Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD could see an enrollment surge in the middle of this school year, according to a North Texas demographer.

Zonda Education, a Southlake-based demographics firm, expects a growing supply of newly constructed homes to attract more families to the district in northwest Fort Worth.

Bob Templeton, vice president at Zonda, told the school board that Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD broke two records between July and September: The district saw 632 new homes start construction and 681 homes purchased. Both numbers are the highest Zonda has recorded for the district since 2017.

The district has an inventory of 1,128 new homes, according to Zonda. Two other districts serving parts of Fort Worth have similar figures: Northwest ISD has 1,976 new homes on the market, while Crowley ISD has 702.

Nearly 14,700 homes are planned for the future in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD.

“The developers have not slowed down,” Templeton told trustees in December.

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD has 32 subdivisions under construction and 12 subdivisions planned. (Courtesy photo | Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD, Zonda Education)

However, enrollment is not growing as fast as expected, Templeton said. Enrollment in December was 23,451 students. In August, the district expected enrollment to hit 23,763 for the school year.

“That number is literally changing every week,” Templeton said. “I expect this will continue throughout the year, especially at the elementary grade levels.”

School board Secretary Steven Newcom questioned why there was a disconnect between lower than expected enrollment numbers and new homes. Templeton described it as a lag caused by the house purchasing process.

“We’re going to see a surge of growth in this school year because of the homes that are just now being closed,” Templeton said.

Templeton expects Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD to grow between 500 and 700 students every year. Higher birth rates are contributing to the increase, he added.

“Bottom line: You’re going to be topping 12,000 students in your elementary campuses in five years,” Templeton said.

Enrollment is projected to be 26,740 during the 2028-29 school year. In 10 years, enrollment is expected to be 30,069.

Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise journalist for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via @_jacob_sanchez. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

