An “earthquake sound” rattled downtown Fort Worth at 3:30 p.m. Monday after an explosion at a hotel left 21 people injured, according to city officials.

The Fort Worth Department was conducting a thorough search of the 20-story Sandman Signature Fort Worth Downtown Hotel, 810 Houston St., and working to determine the cause of the boom. Officials said 26 hotel rooms were occupied and construction was occurring inside the building’s restaurant, Musume.

“It’s heartbreaking for downtown Fort Worth, of course, and at this point our hearts and prayers are with the victims at area hospitals,” Mayor Mattie Parker said during a Monday evening news conference.

Emergency officials planned to shrink the blocked-off area of downtown so people could retrieve their vehicles from nearby parking garages, Police Chief Neil Noakes said.

“Obviously, we won’t be doing that until it’s safe to do so,” Noakes said. “The last thing we want to do is inconvenience anyone who needs a vehicle to get home.”

Craig Trojacek, Fort Worth Fire Department spokesperson, described the explosion as “a mass casualty incident.”

Neither the police nor fire department have identified a cause, but Trojacek confirmed the smell of gas at the scene. An investigation has not yet confirmed whether a gas leak caused the explosion, he said. Officials have not said where the explosion started.

“We’re not sure if the gas smell was caused by the explosion or the fire itself right now at this point,” Trojacek said.

Debris from an explosion sits in front of the Sandman Signature Fort Worth Downtown Hotel near Ninth and Houston streets on Jan. 8, 2024. (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report)

In a statement, Josh Babb, co-founder of Musume, said three restaurant employees were injured, but are being treated in the hospital and in stable condition. Musume was closed when the explosion happened, so a limited number of employees were working and no customers were present.

“All of us at Musume are devastated by the tragic explosion that took place this afternoon at the Sandman Signature Hotel, which is the home of our restaurant,” Babb said.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said 20 people were treated on scene, while one left and went to JPS Hospital.



Early photos showed windows blown out on the first and second floor of the 245-room hotel.

The Dallas Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, was on the scene to assist Fort Worth Fire and Police, the agency said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

ATF officers examine debris from an explosion in front of the Sandman Signature Fort Worth Downtown Hotel on Eighth and Houston streets on Jan. 8, 2024. (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report)

Atmos Energy was working late Monday afternoon to turn off gas to the hotel and surrounding buildings, Trojacek said.

The Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce offices in the Fort Worth Club, 777 Taylor St., were among those evacuated after the blast, President and CEO Steve Montgomery said. Chamber officials heard the boom, but their windows faced the opposite direction and the offices sustained no readily apparent damage, he said.

“Our thoughts are with the businesses and individuals impacted by today’s events in the heart of Fort Worth,” Montgomery said in a statement. “The Chamber stands ready to support our community during this difficult time, offering guidance and resources to our members. The Sandman Signature Hotel, a valued member of the Fort Worth Chamber, has our full support in navigating through these challenging circumstances.”

Fort Worth resident Jonas Amos, who works downtown, said he didn’t feel the explosion.

“But I heard it,” Amos said. “Then they made everybody evacuate.”

Firefighters respond to the scene of an explosion at Sandman Signature Fort Worth Downtown Hotel, 810 Houston St. (Courtesy photo | Glen Ellman, Fort Worth Fire Department)

The hotel was first called the W.T. Waggoner Building and was designed by Fort Worth architecture firm Sanguinet & Staats. The building was among the tallest in Texas when it opened in 1920.

The building previously housed the National Bank of Commerce, Continental National Bank and then XTO Energy.



Northland Properties purchased the building in 2018 and opened the Sandman hotel in 2023.

