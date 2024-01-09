Rolling Hills Elementary: Video Tour and Principal Interview (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report)

Hidden within new housing developments and alongside acres of Benbrook ranchland sits Fort Worth ISD’s newest school.

After two different delays, the $58.8 million Rolling Hills Elementary opened to students Dec. 19.

Three weeks and a winter break later, students across Fort Worth ISD reported back to campus Jan. 9. For Rolling Hills students, the first week back from break was only their second week on the new campus.

Parents filtered through the drop-off line, waving goodbye to the smiling faces of students dressed in green and khaki uniforms.



“I like the new school,” said Henry Bruck, a fourth grader who had an “awesome” winter break in New Mexico, but said he’s excited to finish the year in a brand-new building. “It’s big, it’s spacious, and it’s very colorful.”

Bruck is one of more than 440 students who was moved to Rolling Hills from either Westpark Elementary or Benbrook Elementary. Bruck previously attended Westpark.

Principal Kendall Condit said the lives of the students and their parents weren’t completely upended by a move to a new school.

“We took half the teachers and half the students and just moved them over here,” said Condit, adding that for students, seeing familiar faces in teachers and friends makes the adjustment easier. It helps put parents at ease with the transition, too.

And, the Dec. 19 start date was strategic, Condit said. Rather than start on the district’s first day back from break, the school opened the week before to get students acclimated to the campus during a week with adjusted schedules and limited curriculum.

Jennifer Lorick, parent of a Rolling Hills fifth and third grader, couldn’t be happier with the move, she said.

“As we were getting ready, my kids were excited to get here today,” Lorick said. “A lot of the families I met during kindergarten are here, so I think it was an easy transition with families coming over.”

There was no confusion for parents on the school’s location, start date or start times. The principal, the school and the district communicated extensively, Lorick said.

“We knew everything that was happening along every step of the process,” Lorick said. “It wasn’t a shock. We were all ready to go.”

Rolling Hills Elementary, 10351 Orchard Way, resumed classes Jan. 9, 2024, following winter break. The school, complete with a children’s slide inside its library, is Fort Worth ISD’s newest. (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report)

Rolling Hills Elementary, 10351 Orchard Way, resumed classes Jan. 9, 2024, following winter break. The school’s first level is a balcony, overlooking the library. (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report)

Rolling Hills Elementary, 10351 Orchard Way, resumed classes Jan. 9, 2024, following winter break. (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report)

Rolling Hills Elementary School is surrounded by acres of ranchland and new housing developments in Benbrook. (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report).

Ventana, the housing development that surrounds Rolling Hills Elementary School, helped to sponsor the project. (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report)

Fourth grader Camila Sandoval, who roamed the halls during first period with her friend, Bruck, had an “amazing” time in Mexico over the break, but is also ready to begin the year inside new classrooms.

Her first impressions of the school?

“All the things Henry said,” Sandoval said. Her favorite part? The slide.

Yes, the slide. Earn enough “R.O.A.R.” points, and a class can slide from the first-floor balcony down to the lower-level library. But, students do have to earn their points, the principal said.

What does R.O.A.R. stand for? What your Rolling Hills student can do to use the slide: Respectful Hands to self Voice off

On task Facing forward Walk on dots Walk on the right

Attitude Be considerate of learning

Responsible Hands to self Voice off



The school is also fitted with wide hallways, ballistic film on glass doors and windows to withstand shootings, and has modern security.

At 119,843 square feet and accommodating up to 1,000 students, the school is now the largest elementary within Fort Worth ISD.

Principal Condit said the Rolling Hills Bobcats will continue to grow in both size and achievement.

“This is an incredible opportunity to build a legacy,” Condit said on only the school’s fifth day of educating. “Not many students, or staff, or parents or communities get to start a school, so we’re just excited.”

