When Northwest ISD learned schools would be overcrowded as soon as next year, the district began finding ways to accommodate the influx.

Perrin Elementary, scheduled to be completed for the 2024-25 school year, will help ease the burden. Without it, Clara Love Elementary, Hatfield Elementary and Justin Elementary would all be over capacity beginning next year, according to Zonda Demographics.

During a Jan. 8 board meeting, Northwest ISD trustees approved new attendance boundaries for the 2024-25 school year, moving 350 students from Clara Love to Perrin, and shifting Justin and Hatfield students around the district to balance enrollment among the four schools.

This map shows part of Northwest ISD’s attendance boundaries for the 2023-24 school year. (Courtesy | Northwest ISD) This map shows part of Northwest ISD’s attendance boundaries for the 2024-25 school year. (Courtesy | Northwest ISD)

“We all know we’re growing,” Tim McClure, the district’s assistant superintendent for facilities, said to the board. “So, how do we balance that?”

Redrawing district boundaries is one way to do so, he said.

Without the construction of Perrin Elementary, and without the redrawing of district boundaries, Clara Love would be 500 students over capacity by 2027.

Now, the school’s boundary is being split into two. With this change, Clara Love should stay 200 students under capacity for the next decade.

There is no one-stop solution for managing Northwest ISD’s growth, McClure said. Even with boundary maps shifting, Perrin is projected to be 150 students over capacity by 2028.

“It’s a really interesting area to watch,” said McClure, discussing the general area these four schools are located. “There’s a lot going on in that area with the race track, commercial development and we’re seeing an influx of apartments and condos.”

In 2016, there were 37 housing developments inside Northwest ISD. Today, that number has multiplied almost threefold, McClure said — with more on the way.

The district is focused on preventing overcrowding and maintaining student-teacher ratios in schools, all while minimizing the impact of boundary changes.

What parents need to know: Students starting fifth grade next school year would be eligible to remain at their existing elementary school.

Students choosing to remain would not receive bus transportation, and younger siblings would not be eligible for bus transportation.

McClure stressed that the district has listened to its community.

During the redrawing process, Champions Circle, a neighborhood bordering the The Golf Club at Champions Circle, presented multiple petitions to the district regarding keeping the area a Hatfield Elementary neighborhood.

The petitions worked. McClure said that this current cycle of students can finish out their six, or less, years at Hatfield.

After that, everything is once again up in the air.

“We know how quickly numbers can change around here and what we think is the golden rule today, three months from now it might be a different number,” McClure said.

Matthew Sgroi is an education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at matthew.sgroi@fortworthreport.org or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @MatthewSgroi1.

