As Fort Worth Report readers, they inform themselves and those around them about housing policies. As Fort Worth residents, they wish their city officials would do a better job of highlighting housing support for all people.

Attendees expressing these points of view gathered for a roundtable discussion Jan. 10 at Fort Worth Report’s community listening session, where they chose to talk about housing issues. While they shared different housing experiences and contrasting hopes for their neighborhoods, the open conversation proved all were ready to see more avenues opened to better serve their communities.

Across the room, Report journalists led separate roundtable discussions on a variety of topics, from arts, business and education to faith, health and government. Beyond examining potential solutions, attendees provided feedback that will determine the topic for this year’s December “Candid Conversations” event with community leaders.

The Fort Worth Report listening session was co-sponsored by SteerFW, a nonpartisan nonprofit promoting civic engagement among emerging leaders in Fort Worth and Tarrant County.

“We hold events like these to listen and learn from the communities we serve,” said Thomas Ray Martinez, managing editor at the Report and the event’s moderator. “Your participation today makes our work better.”

A mismatch in service

Fort Worth mother Yolanda Seban wishes her Woodhaven neighborhood had sidewalks.

Then, Seban said, her neighbors would walk everywhere — especially the older residents, who would walk to their grocery stores.

Fort Worth residents Tom and Terry Cook said their neighborhood on the other side of Loop 820 wanted nothing to do with the upcoming sidewalk along Randol Mill Road. They already have a bike trail.

The Cook family and Seban both live in the 76112 ZIP code.

“It’s kind of ironic that you’re talking about sidewalks. … I guarantee if you went into our neighborhood and waved a magic wand and said, ‘Can we have that money and build sidewalks here?’ we’ll say, ‘Please,’’’ Tom Cook said.

Residents across the table chimed in on the conversation. The sidewalk issue, to them, is an example of how local officials focus on housing topics to gain political points rather than focusing on supporting all Fort Worth residents.

So, a service mismatch happens — neighborhoods that want a sidewalk don’t have one and neighborhoods that don’t need one will get one.

“Having more listening sessions like this on an ongoing basis helps people understand what’s going on,” said attendee Travis Evans, assistant vice president for TexasBank.

Faith reporter Marissa Greene listens to community members’ discussion on the topic during Fort Worth Report’s community listening event Jan. 10, 2024, at Texas Wesleyan University (Camilo Diaz | Fort Worth Report)

Conversations bring hope, not hopelessness

Throughout 60 minutes of conversation, those at the table touched briefly on other housing topics — including some they consider a “crisis”: homelessness, available housing resources for those in need, and how the community can collaborate to better serve everybody. At one point, gentrification came up.

One talked, and the others listened. Sometimes, attendees would gasp in surprise at the stories they heard.

The table went silent as Fort Worth resident Teresa Patterson shared stories of how a mobile home neighbor was evicted after already paying for the property.

The attendees want more community members, local officials and investors to join these discussions.

“Who’s at the table? You have to bring your own chairs if you have to,” Evans told the table.

“Unfortunately, right now, that is what it takes. And that is why I’m here,” Patterson responded just as passionately.

Across the table, attendees nodded and murmurs of agreement could be heard. They haven’t lost hope. They are still trying to figure out solutions. One of them holds faith-based support for those in need. One just became the president of their neighborhood association. One encouraged reporters to go to community meetings to talk to more people. And they all wanted to attend more listening sessions to better inform themselves and their communities.

By the end of the discussion, they labeled their conversation, “Avenue to awareness: Housing crisis requires hope, not hopelessness.”

A sense of community formed among those at the table.

Dang Le is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at dang.le@fortworthreport.org or @DangHLe. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

