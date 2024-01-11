Zack Hughes’ path has always been about service. After all, it runs in the family.

Hughes’ wife is an elementary school teacher. His father-in-law is a high school principal. His aunt sits on the Everman City Council and served in the Navy. His grandfather served during World War II.

For Hughes, service translated into a seven-year career in the military as a Green Beret, with one deployment to Afghanistan. After being medically retired following a serious grenade injury during that deployment, the Southwest High School graduate is now determined to give back to his hometown.

“I’ve served my nation. I’m ready to serve my city,” the 38-year-old said.

It was during his service with Special Forces that Hughes first became a leader. As a Green Beret, he worked with local populations and trained, mentored and led civilians against oppressive regimes.

This route was perfect for Hughes, who already had his bachelor’s and master’s degrees when he opted to enlist directly into Special Forces in 2013, instead of seeking officer training. That decision changed his life, he said.

Hughes said while he was in the service, he met a lot of men who had characteristics he aspired to have, too, from self-discipline to honor to love for family.

“It was something that I didn’t expect. I went into this because I wanted to serve the country, and I realized that just pick a guy and they’ve got some awesome thing about them that you’d be stupid not to try to gravitate toward as a characteristic, as a man,” he said.

Following the abrupt end of his military career, Hughes found himself volunteering with Elite Meet, a nonprofit organization that connects veterans with post-military business opportunities. Hughes quickly rose through the ranks and was hired as the director of recruiting and eventually became chief operating officer.

The job allowed him to continue to work within the military realm and help veterans transition back to the civilian world.

“I loved it, got connected to a lot of people, got to see a lot of my heroes that were in the military when I was in college,” Hughes said. “Help them transition, help them find the six-figure job — it was just really awesome.”

After two years with Elite Meet, Hughes saw it was time for something new. In 2019, he founded Operators Association, a for-profit organization that trains young men and women interested in joining Special Operations Forces.

While part of the work includes getting recruits physically ready, the association also pairs the participants with mentors, who prepare them for the two-year training period.

For Hughes, this work is a continuation of the leadership work he did as a Green Beret. Just as he was teaching and mentoring locals during his time in Special Forces, this is an extension of his service, he said.

“The blueprint is the same,” Hughes said. “We’re the mentors in the battlefield, so me taking young men and mentoring them is a natural extension of what I was going to do in service. I get just as much value with these young men as I did doing the job before.”

Former Fort Worth Mayor Mike Moncrief said he recently became Hughes’ mentor after hearing his story and how he wanted to reestablish himself in the community. Moncrief said Hughes is going to be “one of the younger generation leaders in this community.”

“Zack is a good man who has served his country with honor, and Fort Worth is fortunate to have him return home to his roots,” the former mayor said.

Jeff Sanders, pastor at Clearfork Community Church, pointed to Hughes’ tremendous attitude and resilience. The men met about three years ago at a faith-based leadership series called Leader Xchange, which Sanders helps run as part of the church.

Hughes also helps with security at the church.

“Everywhere he goes, he has leaders that are around him and look to him and point to him as the reason why they’re doing what they’re doing,” Sanders said. “He’s a man of integrity. If he says he’s going to do something, he follows through. He does it.”

Hughes said it’s important for leaders to be aware of both the good and bad things they may experience. That is a crucial lesson he has learned from leaders over the years.

“It’s not just because of their victories. It’s also some of their defeats. My transition (from the military) wasn’t perfect, and I think that I’m still transitioning,” Hughes said. “If somebody was following my steps, they should pay (as much) attention to my missteps as my good steps, just like I would with anybody else.”

Zack Hughes’ Bio: Birthplace: Fort Worth Returned to Fort Worth: After his military service, he returned to Fort Worth in 2019. Family: He and his wife have a baby girl on the way. Education: Bachelor’s degree from the University of North Texas; master’s degree in criminal justice from Texas State University. Work experience: Served in the Army as a Green Beret (2013-2020); worked for Elite Meet (2018-2020); co-founded Operators Association and is now the owner of the organization. Volunteer experience: Head of security for Clearfork Community Church in Fort Worth. First job: His uncle is a veterinarian and has been the owner of Animal Hospital Southwest at Hulen Street and Altamesa Boulevard for decades. Hughes’ first job was shoveling cat/dog poop and walking animals there in the late ’90s. Advice for someone learning to be a leader: “Leading really is about taking some action and doing the things that you care about. People want to be leaders, but they don’t stay consistent with the small things that they don’t think are that important. And it’s like, well, your consistency as a leader might be what people are judging on.” Best advice ever received: “You’re going to go through so many seasons in life that you’re going to be a different person. You just grab the habits and rituals that will serve who you want to be forever. And so, not every habit and ritual that comes into your life will be there forever. They could just be for a season.”

Sandra Sadek is a Report for America corps member, covering growth for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at sandra.sadek@fortworthreport.org or @ssadek19.

