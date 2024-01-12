No.

The explosion at the Sandman Signature Fort Worth Downtown Hotel Jan. 8 has the characteristics of a natural gas explosion, the Fort Worth Fire Department said. Officials are investigating the exact cause of the explosion.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes and Fort Worth Fire Department Chief Jim Davis said Jan. 9 there is no indication that the explosion was intentional. They pushed back against rumors on social media that suggested a car bomb or other purposeful action was to blame.

“There was a conversation through social media about nefarious actors, of people trying to damage the building purposely. … We have no evidence of that,” Davis said.

The explosion injured 21 people in downtown Fort Worth. No fatalities have been reported, but one victim remained in critical condition as of Jan. 11.

This fact brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Fort Worth Report partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.

Sources

City of Fort Worth City Council Work Session of January 9, 2024

Fort Worth Star-Telegram Restaurant worker burned in Fort Worth hotel explosion ‘fighting for her life,’ family says

Let us know what you want fact-checked by submitting a tip! Please note that claims that are partially true or false cannot be checked. In addition, we are unable to check claims for which there are no credible, available sources to verify or dispute them.

Test your knowledge with a news quiz!

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.