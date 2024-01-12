LG Electronics announced it is opening its first U.S. electric vehicle charger factory in Fort Worth at a ribbon-cutting ceremony with city and company officials.

A 100,000-square-foot plant powered entirely with green energy will have the capacity to produce up to 12,000 charging units a year. LG has already been distributing consumer electronics and home appliances for the past 30 years in Fort Worth, and employs more than 300 workers.

Company officials say the opening of the factory is an attempt to meet the demand for hundreds of thousands of chargers as electric vehicles become more popular. A record 1.2 million people bought electric vehicles in 2023, according to estimates from Cox Automotive.

Thanks to a flood of federal dollars, state and local governments are starting to add charging infrastructure as well. The North Central Texas Council of Governments recently received $15 million from the federal government to install public charging stations across the region.

Alec Jang, president of the LG Electronics Business Solutions Company, said charging stations make sense for the company.

“The EV charger business is a growth engine for LG’s future, supporting the company’s transformation into a smart solutions company,” Jang said. “LG will leverage the reliability and uncompromising quality of its chargers, maintenance services and vertical sales capabilities with the goal of becoming a leader in the EV charging business around the world.”

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker speaks to an LG employee about a charging station during a ribbon-cutting event Jan. 12, 2024, in far north Fort Worth, at Alliance. LG estimates it can make up to 12,000 chargers a year in the factory. (Seth Bodine | Fort Worth Report)

Two “levels” of chargers will be produced at the factory. The first line of chargers will enable 11 kilowatts of output power, according to the company release, and can be mounted on a wall or with a stand. The larger, gas-pump sized “Level 3” charger, expected to be produced next year, will provide charging up to 175 kilowatts and have a LCD touch-screen display.



A “Level 3” charger, depending on the car, can charge up to 80% in 30 minutes, Dennis Carter, LG director of sales for EV charging, said.



“You’re gonna really see those on fleets,” Carter said. “So any buses, any fleet applications where they’re trying to charge up their vehicle at a fast rate along the corridors at fueling convenience sites.”

Currently, the new EV facility employs more than 40 local residents, and promises dozens of jobs with the new plant. LG did not provide the exact number of new employees, or their annual salaries, but did say they will hire process technicians, supply chain management and quality assurance positions.



Robert Sturns, Fort Worth’s director of economic development, called the plant opening exciting. No incentives were given to the company to make the deal happen, he said.



Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker praised the company’s decision to locate its charging station plant in Fort Worth. She said the conversation about adding more charging stations within city limits remains ongoing.



“Interestingly, land use policy will need to include charging stations in a way that’s never been before,” Parker said. “So I think it’s kind of an open question right now.”

Seth Bodine is a business and economic development reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at seth.bodine@fortworthreport.org or @sbodine120.

