The Sandman Signature Fort Worth Downtown Hotel at 810 Houston St. received significant damage in the Jan. 8 explosion. Now comes the assessment of the damage to the building.

In a report to the City Council on Jan. 9, Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis said concrete from the first floor pancaked down into the basement and subbasement of the building, which is known as the W.T. Waggoner Building and dates back to 1920.

According to Simon Chao, a civil engineering professor at the University of Texas at Arlington, the key to determining whether the building is structurally sound will likely focus on an inspection of the interior columns.

“If the columns were damaged, even one or two, it can lead to an entire building collapsing,” he said. He pointed to examples such as the World Trade Center buildings in 2001 or the collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building in Miami in 2021.

“Those buildings collapsed because the columns were damaged,” he said.

From the exterior views Chao has seen, the Waggoner Building columns do not appear to have sustained heavy damage, he said.

Also key to the Waggoner Building’s ability to withstand a blast are the construction techniques used over 100 years ago.

“They did not know all the properties of the materials then, so they tended to add more columns than you would see in a modern building,” he said.

It’s not that a modern building is not as strong as an older one, but architects and engineers know more about the strength of the materials they are using now than they did 100 years earlier.

“However, in this case, having more columns may have been a good thing,” he said.

Chao said structural engineers inspecting the damage to the building will be looking at key components such as the columns and the beams.

“They’ll look to see if the steel beams look deformed, buckled or warped,” he said. If the columns are concrete, he said, they will examine any cracking or any rebar that may have been exposed or even come loose from the column.

“If they see that, that means the column has been distressed,” he said.

The inspection doesn’t typically take long, he said.

“They should be able to assess the damage pretty quickly,” he said.

Any repairs though will wait until the investigation is complete, city officials said.

Fort Worth’s fire department is currently investigating a gas leak and the role it may have played in the Jan. 8 explosion.

Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, the pizza restaurant chain based in Fort Worth, is offering franchise operators a new option that emphasizes a drive-thru option that could be combined with a convenience store format.

“This new venture attaching our delivery and carryout format to convenience stores allows franchisees to capitalize on a compact, adaptable footprint, catering to today’s fast-paced consumer lifestyle with a premium, convenient dining experience,” said Scott McIntosh, vice president of franchise development in a news release.

Initially, Mr. Gatti’s strategic franchising efforts for the new concept will focus on Texas and the Southeast. Future expansion plans will target the Southwest and Midwest regions.

The expected investment for this new model ranges from $374,000 to $652,866, which is similar to the costs of current franchise models.

JLL Capital Markets announced Jan. 8 it has arranged a construction loan for The Grove at La Frontera, a mixed-use multi-housing community in Arlington. The Grove at La Frontera will include 336 mid-rise apartments, 60 bungalow-style single-family rental units and 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail at 8100 S. Collins St. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Zale Properties, to secure the four-year, fixed-rate loan through Principal Asset Management.

The JLL Capital Markets team was led by John Brownlee, senior managing director, as well as Bo Beidleman and Chad Lisbeth.

Restoration Solutions Inc. has leased 14,119 square feet of office/warehouse space in RiverPark Business Center, 15600 Trinity Blvd., Fort Worth, from SCG RiverPark Business Center LP.

Jason Finch, first vice president of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services, and Michael W. Spain, executive vice president and managing partner, represented the landlord. David Keal of Aubrey Keal Commercial Real Estate LLC represented the tenant.

Newmark announces the firm has arranged the sale of Northmark Commerce Center, a new 234,475-square-foot industrial property at 3951 Old Denton Road in Haltom City. The property is 100% leased to leading logistics and transportation company Ryder System, Inc.

Lee & Associates Dallas Fort Worth has sold a 587,287 square foot industrial space at 5901 E. Rosedale St., Fort Worth.

Colton Rhodes of Lee & Associates Dallas Fort Worth represented the buyer, Longpoint Realty Partners.

The seller was Rosedale Industrial Park LLC.

