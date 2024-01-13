Over 3,000 horses rode through cheering crowds on Jan. 13 in downtown Fort Worth.
They were part of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo All Western Parade, a Cowtown tradition that started in 1898.
Among those who participated in the parade were local businesses, law enforcement, high school marching bands and elected officials including Mayor Mattie Parker and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn.
The parade took a different route this year after the explosion at the Sandman Signature Fort Worth Downtown Hotel on Jan 8. The parade typically follows Houston Street and passes the hotel. However, officials redirected it to avoid the area.
Parade co-chair Phillip Schutts described the decision as a last-minute change.
“We had to shift everything around to accommodate that, but we got it done,” Schutts said.
The parade featured traditional Western cowboys as well as Mexican vaquero culture, riding alongside charros and bandas.
Officials anticipated the 2024 parade would feature more horses than the record of 2,800 set in 2023, according to a news release.
