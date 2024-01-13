Over 3,000 horses rode through cheering crowds on Jan. 13 in downtown Fort Worth.

They were part of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo All Western Parade, a Cowtown tradition that started in 1898.

The Order of the Purple Hearts horse carriage carries veterans and military families during the All Western Parade on Jan. 13, 2024, in downtown Fort Worth. (Camilo Diaz | Fort Worth Report)

Charros carry flags while riding down Main Street during the All Western Parade on Jan. 13, 2024, in downtown Fort Worth. (Camilo Diaz | Fort Worth Report)

Among those who participated in the parade were local businesses, law enforcement, high school marching bands and elected officials including Mayor Mattie Parker and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn.

The parade took a different route this year after the explosion at the Sandman Signature Fort Worth Downtown Hotel on Jan 8. The parade typically follows Houston Street and passes the hotel. However, officials redirected it to avoid the area.

Escaramuzas wave at the crowd while riding down Main Street during the All Western Parade on Jan. 13, 2024, in downtown Fort Worth. (Camilo Diaz | Fort Worth Report)

Tarrant County Sheriff deputies ride horses down Main Street during the All Western Parade on Jan. 13, 2024, in downtown Fort Worth. (Camilo Diaz | Fort Worth Report)

Parade co-chair Phillip Schutts described the decision as a last-minute change.

“We had to shift everything around to accommodate that, but we got it done,” Schutts said.

The parade featured traditional Western cowboys as well as Mexican vaquero culture, riding alongside charros and bandas.

A Circle L Five Riding Club member rides a horse and carries the Texas flag during the All Western Parade on Jan. 13, 2024, in downtown Fort Worth. (Camilo Diaz | Fort Worth Report)

A rider makes his horse dance in the middle of Sundance Square during the All Western Parade on Jan. 13, 2024, in downtown Fort Worth. (Camilo Diaz | Fort Worth Report)

Officials anticipated the 2024 parade would feature more horses than the record of 2,800 set in 2023, according to a news release.

Three charros ride horses while carrying the flags of the U.S., Mexico and Texas during the All Western Parade on Jan. 13, 2024, in downtown Fort Worth. (Camilo Diaz | Fort Worth Report)

Camilo Diaz is a multimedia fellow at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at camilo.diaz@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.