Four elementary schools in Crowley ISD are expected to be overcrowded or nearing their capacities for the 2024-25 school year, according to new demographics figures.

To prevent that, the growing district in south Fort Worth is set to redraw elementary school attendance lines. Administrators plan to move students away from full schools to campuses with more open seats.

“If we can redraw boundary lines this year, that will hold for another three years,” Superintendent Michael McFarland told the school board during a Jan. 11 workshop meeting.

Over the next five years, demographer Brent Alexander projects Crowley ISD will see an annual enrollment growth rate between 2% and 2.5%. That rate will stress the district’s overall elementary capacity, Alexander said.

Within five years, the district will be overcapacity among its elementary schools — even with the addition of a 480-seat school later in 2024, according to the demographer.

Elementary enrollment broke a record in 2023 with 6,913 students, according to demographics firm School District Strategies.

“What’s encouraging is that you see another growth wave forming, especially with the large pre-K classes and the 1,139 kindergarteners who came in (during the fall)," Alexander said.

One change that could happen is using Dallas Park Elementary and Sue Crouch Elementary to ease crowded classrooms at David L. Walker Elementary. Park and Crouch each have around 200 seats available before nearing their capacities.

Walker Elementary is expected to have 456 students next school year — 19 students over its 441-seat capacity, according to School District Strategies. By the 2033-34 school year, Walker is projected to have 968 students.

Other overcrowded elementary schools include Bess Race, June W. Davis and S.H. Crowley.

District spokesperson Anthony Kirchner emphasized to trustees that the administration wants to minimize change to families. Crowley ISD plans to hold online and in-person community meetings throughout February.

The school board is expected to consider new attendance boundaries at its Feb. 29 meeting.

Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise journalist for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via @_jacob_sanchez. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.