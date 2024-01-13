Improving education across Fort Worth cannot just happen within a classroom — it has to impact the broader community to bring meaningful change to students, according to city civic leaders.

A panel of five education leaders and Mayor Mattie Parker discussed the education challenges and solutions in Fort Worth during an event recently hosted by council member Michael Crain.

“Why does this matter? There are real life consequences for our city. We’re talking about our future workforce,” Crain told an audience of more than 150 people gathered inside Ridglea Theater on Camp Bowie Boulevard.

Who was on the panel? Mayor Mattie Parker moderated the Jan. 10 panel discussion between five education leaders in Fort Worth. The panelists were: Karen Molinar, deputy superintendent of Fort Worth ISD

Natalie Young-Williams, executive director of the Tarrant To & Through Partnership

Dionel Waters, area superintendent for IDEA Public Schools

Kara Waddell, president and CEO of Child Care Associates

Elizabeth Brands, president and CEO of The Morris Foundation

Factors outside schools affect student outcomes, he said.

“If a child goes to school hungry, they aren’t going to learn. If a child goes to school with dirty clothes or if a child is scared about their personal situation or doesn’t know where they may sleep that night, they’re not going to learn well,” Crain said.

On the academic side, Fort Worth ISD Deputy Superintendent Karen Molinar said her district has lacked expectations — or as she described it, an anchor — to which the public and the school system can refer.

“What are the expectations of a third grader all through 12th grade? What do we expect for them at the end of the school year? And then how are we anchoring our activities, our strategies and our actions around that?” Molinar said.

The district is putting together a strategic plan that will become that focal point. The document will outline goals for the district, and serve as an accountability measure for administration, schools, principals and teachers to reach district wide goals, Molinar said.

Molinar emphasized that the focus cannot just be one single goal, such as third-grade reading.

“It has to be a pre-K goal, a kindergarten goal. It has to be a goal for our department to meet and to service our teachers, and we have to build a capacity within our teachers and the leaders in our campuses as well,” the deputy superintendent said.

Natalie Young-Williams, executive director of the Tarrant To & Through Partnership, was concerned about students not recognizing all of the post-secondary opportunities that their districts offer them — for free. The T3 Partnership works to show students the career pathways available to them and how they can get on one before they even graduate high school.

“Students see their options and opportunities as very limited. We know about half of students will go on to either a two-year or four-year college, but the other half are really trying to figure out, ‘What does that look like for me?’ And some of them have very real pressures to find a family-sustaining job,” Young-Williams said.

A high school diploma isn’t enough, Young-Williams said. And picking a pathway in high school is too late.

T3 is working to provide parents and students with information to help them make informed decisions about their future in middle school. Additionally, the organization has a digital platform called T3 Pathways to Careers that shows students the steps they need to take while in high school to find a career in Tarrant County.

Mayor Parker said she believes that Fort Worth is in a solid position to overcome its educational challenges.

“When you think about the state of urban education across this country, unfortunately, we are not dissimilar from other large cities,” Parker said. “But the state of America, in my opinion, depends upon us getting this right.”

What other challenges face Fort Worth? Panelists discussed what they saw as challenges facing education in Fort Worth. Here are a few of their thoughts: Dionel Waters, area superintendent for IDEA Public Schools: “One thing that I’m able to see on a daily basis that really impacts the overall academic success of students are really those teacher vacancies. Teachers vacancies are playing a big role by not being able to ensure that we’re able to have a high-quality teacher in front of every classroom and a high-quality leader in every building.” Kara Waddell, president and CEO of Child Care Associates: “Another challenge that’s obviously facing young children is we need great families and families need help. Families with young kids face a whole lot of challenges, and if we don’t have a system that’s designed around that. For example, we were one of the first states in the country to have pre-kindergarten. Do you know what? We gave all the money to schools. We just forgot to ask working parents what do they think?” Elizabeth Brands, president and CEO of The Morris Foundation: “What worries me the most is that because it takes time to get the outcomes we want for kids, our community’s commitment to shared academic progress will wane over time.”

Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise journalist for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via @_jacob_sanchez. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.