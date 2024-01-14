Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker believes the 2024 election has the potential to tear apart her North Texas community — and the rest of the country.

It’s not just the final result that has Parker worried, although she readily admits another presumptive matchup between Joe Biden and Donald Trump isn’t something she’ll be thrilled with. She hasn’t met a single person who’s excited for either candidate, she said.

“In the United States of America, the greatest democracy in the world, to have two candidates that no one gets excited about, that arguably are very out of touch with where America is today … you have to ask yourself, how did we get here?”

Parker is just as worried about the months leading up to Nov. 5, months where partisan tensions will heighten both online and at local City Council meetings and community gatherings. No matter the result, Parker said, 2024 is primed to ratchet up political extremism across the board.

Ahead of the Iowa caucuses Jan. 15, the two-term Fort Worth mayor sat down for an interview with the Fort Worth Report on how she’s preparing for partisan clashes ahead of the election and what responsibilities local nonpartisan leaders have amid a fraught national landscape.

She cited the increasingly polarized social media landscape, the spread of misinformation and a rapidly changing news landscape as factors that have teed up hyperpartisanship around the 2024 election and weakened the country’s political system as a whole. Keeping that from damaging Fort Worth, she said, is a priority in the coming months.

“Local politics is so different, because the majority of the time our issues are not partisan,” she said. “And you’re not rewarded for being partisan. You’re rewarded for getting things done.”

The promise and limitations of nonpartisan elections

Parker took office in mid-2021, defeating Deborah Peoples in a runoff election. While the mayoral position — alongside every other council seat — is nonpartisan in nature, candidates still generally identify themselves along partisan lines during campaign season. Then, Parker ran as a Republican, and Peoples as a Democrat.

In 2023, she handily won reelection against both self-described Democrat and Republican candidates. But Parker has remained steadfast in her messaging about the importance of focusing on policy, not politics, at the dais.

“For the majority of the body of the council members that are here, I think they prioritize effective government and policymaking over partisanship,” she said. “There might be some issues that pop up that cause people to kind of get into their proverbial corner. But I think we can work it out, I do.”

As the leader of a recently expanded 11-seat council, she regularly debates, negotiates and compromises with council members to both her left and right politically. She counts a compromise on redistricting, which created council districts 10 and 11, as one of the most successful thus far in her tenure.

Early in the process, the City Council was teed up to vote on a map that would have resulted in a 5-4 decision. Parker refused to be the swing vote.

“And back to the drawing board we went, and ultimately we voted on a map that was unanimous,” she said. “And everybody walked away a little irritated, which is probably a good sign. As a result, we ended up with, I think, a very fair map that reflects the diversity and progress of our city.”

The council’s pledge to focus on policy over politics has not diminished the latter’s role in local elections. After a contentious 5-4 vote against establishing a community police advisory board in 2022 divided council members along party lines, a conservative political action committee paid for attack ads against Democrat council members Elizabeth Beck and Jared Williams. Those ads accused them of having radical agendas and being anti-law enforcement.

Political mailers in support of conservative candidates depict attacks against incumbent Democrat candidates. (Rachel Behrndt | Fort Worth Report)

PACs’ spending powers were on full display during the 2023 council elections, from both parties. After the attacks against Beck, a liberal political action committee described her opponent, Pamela Boggess, in texts as “bankrolled by MAGA donors who want to tear Fort Worth apart.”

Ultimately, both Beck and Williams won reelection. When asked whether fears of political reprisal from PACs had hindered bipartisan efforts on council, Parker said she hadn’t seen it happen yet.

“But I have worried about that,” she said. “You’ve seen it play out across the state of Texas: those with an agenda and lots of money and attracting certain candidates to office in really, really ugly elections.”

At the end of the day, elections are about math, Parker said, and the type of candidate who can win a City Council election is often far removed from a successful candidate for state or national office.

“That does, in my opinion, really favor continued effort and normal elections going forward,” she said. “But I won’t hold my breath. And I think we should be prepared for that, to be able to push back against any efforts to create more partisanship at City Hall.”

Misguided frustrations aimed at local officials

The Fort Worth City Council is no stranger to criticism from upset residents.

Indeed, it’s more unusual for a City Council meeting to take place without pointed criticisms of one decision or another. Debates got so heated in 2023 that the council took the unusual step of banning two men from attending meetings in person, after criticism devolved into yelling, expletives and threats of violence.

Adrian Smith (left) and Bob Willoughby (right) protest their banishment Aug. 29, 2023 outside of City Hall, 200 Texas St. (Rachel Behrndt | Fort Worth Report)

But comments to council are largely focused on local issues — whether to rezone lots in the Echo Heights neighborhood, or lower the city’s tax rate to the no-new-revenue rate, or repurpose the community arts center.

In the spring, Parker expects to see an uptick in heated public criticism that isn’t related to local policy decisions at all.

“I have seen in the past, especially during really contentious political seasons nationally, that individuals who are so concerned, upset, angry at what they’re seeing play out federally, they don’t know where to express that anger,” she said. “And it’s easiest at their City Hall.”

She’s preparing for that misplaced backlash during the primary season and beyond. But, she tries not to dwell on it, Parker said. Instead, she aims to serve as an example of respectful conduct, to both her peers on council and the public. Having young children at home watching her every move helps.

“It shouldn’t impact our decision making,” she said of partisan criticism. “And if you let it get under your skin, it will, I think, create a negative impact on your choices you make for a city.”

A tale of two mayors

In September, an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal flipped the political landscape of Fort Worth’s neighbors to the east on its head. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, who identified as a Democrat in both of his election campaigns, announced his switch to the Republican Party.

The move made Dallas the largest city in the country with a GOP mayor. It also coincided with increasingly partisan rhetoric from Johnson, who has since founded the Republican Mayors Association. His political shift prompted one resident to file a petition to recall him from office.

Although both are Republicans, Johnson’s explicitly partisan agenda stands in contrast to Parker’s. She emphasized that she and Johnson are different people, with different personalities and approaches. She instead likened her approach as mayor to that of Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

“I do not believe that leading with, ‘I’m a Republican conservative,’ actually helps me be an effective mayor,” she said. “I think what helps me be an effective mayor is being someone that is open-minded, principled, willing to stand for my values and where I think the city of Fort Worth should be, but willing to listen and work with my colleagues who may belong to a different party.”

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker sits beside Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson at a Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport news conference May 16, 2023. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Parker recalled her days as a college student at the University of Austin, where she heard from major speakers in both political parties and got a personal taste of government affairs. It was while working as a bartender at an area restaurant that she met the communications director for former Texas House Speaker Tom Craddick. Eventually, Parker landed in Craddick’s office as a press aide, and the rest was history.

“I realized how much I loved it pretty quickly,” she said.

She eventually worked for both then-Texas Rep. Phil King and U.S. Congresswoman Kay Granger, and then took a position as former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price’s chief of staff in 2015.

Looking back, she can recall other hyperpartisan disputes during her tenure in public affairs. But the landscape around those disputes has changed, and technological advances have in some ways enabled them.

“I think what’s unique now is … the devices we carry around, and the enhancement of social media,” she said. “And the change in journalism, where people trust or receive their news, and what misinformation gets spread like wildfire.”

Two years after Parker told the Texas Tribune she could not in good conscience run in a Republican primary, the Fort Worth mayor stands by that sentiment. The partisan talking points candidates need to lean into to run a successful primary campaign don’t feel authentic to her, she said. And they don’t need to feel authentic, she said, when she’s acting as mayor of Fort Worth.

“The extremism is unhealthy for the entire country,” she said. “And most of us are somewhere in the middle. You know, we might lean left or lean right. But for the most part we can find a lot more to agree on than we disagree on.”

In such a hyperpartisan political world, the future of Parker’s political career is somewhat murky. Parker said it’s too early to make a final decision on running for another term as mayor. In mid-2023, she accepted a part-time chief of staff job at Cook Children’s Health Care System.

“My intention is to be a great, good mayor right now,” she said. “It’s funny when you have to run every two years. It just feels so quick. I just got reelected. I’m enjoying being mayor right now.”

In that role, she’s committed to sticking to bread and butter policy — not trending politics.

“I honestly do not think I’ll be successful long term, or an effective mayor in the history of our city, if I leaned into partisanship in that way,” Parker said.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here. Emily Wolf is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at emily.wolf@fortworthreport.org or @_wolfemily

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.