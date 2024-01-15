No.

On average, Fort Worth’s drinking water does not exceed the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed limits on the amount of “forever chemicals” allowed in drinking water.

PFAS chemicals, found in many consumer products, are known as “forever chemicals” because they build up in the environment. They are linked to serious illnesses like cancer and birth defects.

The EPA’s proposal limits specific PFAS chemicals to 4 parts per trillion. Fort Worth’s 2023 tests found an average of 2.08 parts per trillion of PFOA and 2.05 parts per trillion of PFOS. Some individual water treatment plants reported amounts above the new federal limit.

The city does not meet the EPA’s lifetime health advisory for PFAS, a non-enforceable standard that identifies the amount people can be exposed to without expecting negative health effects. The advisory recommends limiting PFOA to .004 parts per trillion and PFOS to .02 parts per trillion.

