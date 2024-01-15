In addition to the worship music and scripture conversations buzzing around the grounds of Met Church, the sounds of shopping carts and the subtle whirring of fridges contribute to the ambiance.

The Cindy Ramsey Center, a faith-based nonprofit that works as a food pantry and relief center, opened its grocery store-style food pantry to Tarrant County residents in need on Jan. 9. Before the center, the organization has been providing free groceries to residents in need since 2014.

The organization is housed on the premises of Met Church, a nondenominational Christian church in north Fort Worth.

The center includes things found in a grocery store: shopping carts, shelves of pantry staples and industrial-size fridges with frozen meats and breakfast foods. It also will have social workers on-site and Tarrant County’s Hands of Hope staff to help people with housing assistance and other needs.

Bill Ramsey, senior pastor of Met Church, said he hopes the Cindy Ramsey Center can serve as a model to other church food pantries in Fort Worth and Tarrant County.

“Our heart and our goal is to try and be a prototype for other churches and other ministries,” Ramsey said. “What I’d love to do is put this type of facility around the city where there’s a need and partner with the churches there and say, ‘We can come alongside you and help you do what we’re doing in your community.’”

Visitors of the Cindy Ramsey Center’s ribbon cutting ceremony on Jan. 9, 2024, walk up and down the aisles of its new grocery-styled food pantry. Shelves include cans of rice, beans, baking goods, baby food and more. (Marissa Greene | Fort Worth Report)

Addressing a need

The organization falls within the 76244 ZIP code, which is considered to have a low need for food assistance, according to Healthy North Texas’ 2023 Food Insecurity Index. However, the center is near areas of the county with a growing population in need of food assistance, such as Saginaw, Blue Mound and Haltom City.

Before the organization had its new grocery store-like pantry, it provided free groceries to families that came to its drive-thru pantry in the church parking lot weekly on Saturday mornings.

Cars lined up around the church parking lot several hours before the drive-thru pantry opened and fed anywhere from 1,000 to 1,200 families on a Saturday, said Kory Bomar, executive director of the Cindy Ramsey Center.

As of now, the market-style pantry is open by appointment 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursdays and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Families are able to shop for groceries at the center twice a month, Bomar said.

Along the wall of the Cindy Ramsey Center are several industrial-size fridges filled with frozen meats, eggs and other cold goods available to people in need of food assistance. (Marissa Greene | Fort Worth Report)

There are also emergency food bags for families who come during the week and were not able to get an appointment, Bomar said. The center also is hoping to expand the pantry’s operating hours and days in the future.

“We have probably 300 families on our waiting list for the market,” Bomar said. “As we figure out everything, we’re probably going to extend hours … We’re taking it slow to make sure we do it right.”

Remembering Cindy Ramsey

The nonprofit, previously known as the Help Out Center, changed its name to the Cindy Ramsey Center in remembrance of Bill Ramsey’s wife who passed away in 2019 after battling Huntington’s disease.

Bill and Cindy both started Met Church in Fort Worth in 1987. Now, a framed picture of Cindy’s smiling face greets guests walking into the center.

Cindy was a big motivation for bringing this style of food pantry to the center, Bill said.

“It was really my wife’s heart, she had always pushed me and said, ‘Bill, we got to do more for the people. It’s not about building our kingdom, it’s about building his (God).’ So, I always hear her voice in my head,” Bill said.

Bill Ramsey, senior pastor of Met Church, tears up while reading a letter from his children talking about their mother, Cindy Ramsey, and her impact on their family and faith community. The center is named in remembrance of Bill’s wife, who passed away in 2019. (Marissa Greene | Fort Worth Report)

Abby Gallardo, the center’s community outreach director, remembers volunteering with Cindy and described her as a “sweet, soft-spoken woman” in the church. Creating the center with a food pantry that allows people to pick their own grocery items is what Gallardo thinks Cindy would have wanted, she said.

“The primary thing we want to do is make sure they feel well-received and that they feel like they are receiving services in the most humble and dignified way because it is hard to come in and ask for help,” Gallardo said.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here. Marissa Greene is a Report for America corps member, covering faith for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at marissa.greene@fortworthreport.org or @marissaygreene.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.