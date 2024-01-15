Spring break is just around the corner for Fort Worth students.

Here’s a look at when traditional public schools and charter schools in Fort Worth are scheduled to have their spring breaks:

March 8

The following districts are scheduled to have a student holiday:

March 11-15

Spring break is this week in:

March 18

The following districts are scheduled to have a student holiday:

Crowley ISD

Aledo ISD

Northwest ISD

March 19

Student holiday in Northwest ISD.

