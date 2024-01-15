Spring break is just around the corner for Fort Worth students.
Here’s a look at when traditional public schools and charter schools in Fort Worth are scheduled to have their spring breaks:
March 8
The following districts are scheduled to have a student holiday:
March 11-15
Spring break is this week in:
- Fort Worth ISD
- Everman ISD
- Burleson ISD
- Crowley ISD
- Aledo ISD
- White Settlement ISD
- Castleberry ISD
- Lake Worth ISD
- Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD
- Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD
- Keller ISD
- Northwest ISD
- Birdville ISD
- Arlington ISD
- Basis Benbrook
- Chapel Hill Academy
- Great Hearts Academies
- Harmony Public Schools
- IDEA Public Schools
- Ignite Community School
- International Leadership of Texas
- Newman International Academy
- Richard Milburn Academy
- Rocketship Public Schools
- Texans Can Academies
- Texas Center for Arts + Academies
- Trinity Basin Preparatory
- Uplift Education
March 18
The following districts are scheduled to have a student holiday:
- Crowley ISD
- Aledo ISD
- Northwest ISD
March 19
Student holiday in Northwest ISD.
Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise journalist for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via @_jacob_sanchez. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.