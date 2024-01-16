Despite the frigid weather at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo on Jan. 14, J.R. Searcy still made time for church.

Searcy, a member of the Circle L5 Riding Club in Fort Worth, braced the piercing wind Sunday morning with his heavy coat and beanie, stitched with the riding group’s acronym, “CL5.” He followed the wooden signs that said “Cowboy Church” and directed him to the Will Rogers Auditorium. Inside, the smell of hot coffee and gentle twangs of a guitar filled the room before Shepherd’s Valley Cowboy Church began its service.

“Someone invited me so I just came today,” Searcy said. “This was my first time, and it was a pretty good message. The pastor was right on point.”

Even though this was Searcy’s first time attending the service, Shepherd’s Valley Cowboy Church has brought nondenominational Christian worship to the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo for the past 20 years, said Russ Weaver, pastor emeritus of the church. The service is tailored in a way to help people make connections between the Bible and cowboy life.

“This is just a cultural approach to church,” Weaver said. “It’s something that appeals to them. We’re not trying to change the word of God or anything. It’s basic Christianity, but we realized that a lot of the illustrations that Jesus used had to do with agriculture and had to do with what our culture actually is.”

Russ Weaver and his wife, Anna Weaver, founded Shepherd’s Valley Cowboy Church in Alvarado in 1997. The church is part of the Assemblies of God denomination, but the service that comes to the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo aims to be nondenominational, Weaver said.

The church provides sermons for families coming from more rural areas of Texas but travels to Fort Worth for cattle shows, rodeos and competitions. Weaver, who grew up both in the church and doing cattle-roping rodeos, hopes that the services help attendees feel as if they are worshiping back home.

“We just feel like a lot of the metro churches haven’t had a chance to really experience that kind of input from agriculture and the cowboy genre,” Weaver said. “We feel that we’re closer to what that culture was than the rest of the community that lives around.”

During the Jan. 14 service, Weaver used a personal story about him and his horse Pedro and how his trusty steed knows when to come to him through the sound of a whistle.

Weaver used this personal memento as an analogy to a Bible scripture from the New Living Testament, Zechariah 10:8.

Zechariah 10:8 “When I whistle to them, they will come running, for I have redeemed them. From the few who are left, they will grow as numerous as they were before.”

Bob Alford has been coming to the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo for the past 37 years and is a member of Shepherd’s Valley Cowboy Church. Like many others, he dressed in his blue jeans, cowboy hat and boots to attend service on Jan. 14.

Coming to his church’s service held at the stock show has been a way for him and others to come together with their faith and cowboy culture.

“It’s a way of getting through to people,” Alford said. Our churches are set for people who aren’t comfortable with what I call a conventional church, with wearing coats and ties. They can wear their coats and ties or their worn-out blue jeans. We just want them there.”

