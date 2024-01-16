Monday’s winter weather temporarily froze the city of Fort Worth’s trash collection schedule, and crews will spend the rest of the week playing catch up.

Waste collections will shift one day later starting Tuesday, Jan. 16. If you were supposed to get your trash picked up Tuesday, Jan. 16, it will shift to Wednesday, Jan. 17, and so on through Saturday, Jan. 20.

Regular collection schedules will resume Monday, Jan. 22. The city’s four drop-off stations and the Environmental Collection Center will operate on normal hours starting Tuesday, Jan. 16.

“While winter weather creates challenges, I appreciate our greater solid waste team and all of our residential customers for their flexibility in finding a new path forward,” said Cody Whittenburg, environmental services interim director.

The city’s new solid waste fee schedule went into effect Jan. 1, 2024. Residents can now be charged $6 for an overloaded cart and $3 per loose bag next to the cart. The fees are charged to the household using cameras on the garbage collection trucks.

The city understands that some residents may not have been aware of changes to the solid waste schedule, Lola McCartney, a spokesperson for the city’s Environmental Services Department, said.

The city will be considerate of weather conditions when reviewing all noncompliance of residents’ overfilled carts and additional bags, McCartney said.

Residents with concerns about their trash collection schedule or bill can call 817-392-1234 to reach the city’s customer care staff.

Rachel Behrndt is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at rachel.behrndt@fortworthreport.org or via X.

