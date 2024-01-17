How many business owners have shattered records upon opening the first self-serve boba tea shop in Texas, hosted a popular YouTube series with thousands of faithful subscribers, and made it to the finals of “Shark Tank”? Now imagine the budding entrepreneur being a young girl who still has an early bedtime and is unable to drive herself anywhere because she is underage?

Eleven-year-old Olivia Huynh’s venture into entrepreneurship began in 2019 during a homeschool lesson, where the concepts of business and investments were introduced. At the age of 7, Olivia expressed to her parents an idea inspired by her dissatisfaction with the mundane dessert flavors she encountered everywhere. Her desire was to share the unique flavors she created at home with her parents.

The menu selection at her shop is quite impressive for anyone, let alone a young girl. Imagine the crunchy texture of chicken tenders reminiscent of Japanese chicken katsu that traditionally uses potato starch to impart the recognizable crunchy exterior.

The desserts are another sweet surprise. Flavors such as salty sea turtle, a chocolate turtle-inspired cookie with pecans, marshmallows, 55% dark chocolate, drizzled with caramel and topped with smoked sea salt. Or the martians cookie, a sumptuous red velvet cookie with a decadent red velvet cheesecake center. The cookie’s name, of course, is yet another nod to the intergalactic-themed menu names and aesthetics throughout the restaurant, such as galaxy bars and planet cakes.

Olivia’s journey began at 4½ years old, when she started creating YouTube videos on a channel named “DIY with Ollie,” showcasing easy recipes and crafts. With close to 130 videos, she garnered a following of 7.55K within a few years.

The turning point came when Olivia decided to venture into selling baking mixes globally, coinciding with the increased interest in baking during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her business flourished, reaching almost 3,000 customers monthly. Olivia even auditioned for “Shark Tank”, making it to the finals.

In 2021, as people returned to offices, Olivia’s customer base dwindled. Adapting to the change, she opened a small cafe featuring her baked goods and a self-serve boba tea concept. Despite initial success, unforeseen challenges arose, and Olivia lost everything when her landlord sold the building. However, just one year later, Olivia and her family rebounded in the most extraordinary way.

They opened a new space and launched Rocketbelly, Texas’ first and only self-serve boba tea bar. Boba, commonly called bubble tea, originated from Taiwan in the 1980s and has become a global sensation, captivating fans with its unique and refreshing blend of flavors.

This tea-based beverage features a sweet infusion of black or green tea, complemented by milk or fruity notes. At the heart of bubble tea’s charm are the chewy tapioca pearls, affectionately known as boba, which add a playful element to the drink. These pearls, along with other toppings like fruit jelly, aloe vera or pudding, contribute to the diverse and customizable nature of bubble tea.

Inspired by her parents’ reluctance to try new bubble tea flavors, Olivia aimed to provide customers with a unique experience. Not only does Rocketbelly encourage customers to taste first, but Olivia allows customers to customize their bubble tea with a topping bar and self-serve machines. The menu items rotate weekly, or more often when an item sells out.

