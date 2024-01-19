Perfume, serums and other Mary Kay products ride in a hot pink chairlift past a backdrop of a Kazakhstan mountain range.



The AI-generated video from the company’s Mary Kay headquarters in Almaty, home of the mountain range, is just one example of how the more than 60-year-old direct sales cosmetic company is showcasing itself in the digital age.

How to make your social media presence soar is one of the topics on the table at the Addison-based company’s 2024 leadership conference this week at the downtown Fort Worth Convention Center.



“What you’re starting to see … is other Mary Kay businesses around the world start to use AI to come up with some very creative ways to showcase products,” Chief Experience Officer Sheryl Adkins-Green said.



The company is still in its early stages of learning when and how best to use the tool, but Mary Kay offices in Kazakhstan and Mexico already have found success with using it to showcase products.

“That’s something we’re excited to see where it can take us,” she added. “I’m sure it won’t be long before the sales force adds their creative touch.”



Pink stickers and social media bingo cards are other tools at the social media activation station. The card shares ideas of what to post and a separate handout shares a link for digital assets provided by the company.



Of course, a light pink Cadillac, a popular but exclusive incentive for high-yield independent sales consultants is also on display — the company hasn’t abandoned its roots, after all.



The company was founded by Mary Kay Ash in 1963, and gained popularity as independent consultants held parties where friends and families could socialize, test and buy products.



In-person sales parties are still popular, but there are some consultants who also create virtual gatherings while others, for health reasons, might choose to operate on a solely virtual level.



The company expanded into several markets around the world, and in 1996 reported a wholesale tally of $1 billion, according to the Texas State Historical Association.



Today, the company has more than 3.5 million independent consultants around the world and raked in $2.5 billion in revenue last year, according to Forbes.



“We sell our products to the independent sales force wholesale. They sell the products to their customers at a retail price and make a retail profit,” Adkins-Green said. “An independent sales director would have a unit or a team and she helps to mentor them, helps them to be successful. … And then an independent national sales director has a unit of directors.”



For that reason, the company does not have details on how many of its sales might come from social media, in person or by text.



“We actually don’t know where and how they sell. So they might be at a soccer game and talk to another mom. And then that mom might say, ‘Hey, I’ll send you some money over PayPal. Can you bring the product over to, um, the birthday party tomorrow?’” Adkins-Green shared.

The company works to provide platforms to support its consultants. There is a “shop my party” tool that allows consultants to share a direct purchase link with clients. The business also offers a virtual try-on tool, and in 2021 launched a virtual reality experience where users can visit different rooms and learn about the company’s history and browse its product line.

Nearly 4,500 directors and company executives are expected to attend the conference throughout its eight-day run filled with classes, speakers and demonstrations. There is a separate conference that is open to all independent consultants.

Mary Kay Social Media Manager Barbara Williams said that the use of social media is a natural path for its consultants.



“We actually see consultants taking full advantage of social media because it’s where they are finding the connections with their customers, with potential customers, where they are sharing their passion,” she said.

Marcheta Fornoff covers the arts for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org.

