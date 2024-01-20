JARS by Fabio Viviani, a new fast casual gourmet dessert concept from “Top Chef” alum Fabio Viviani, opened its doors Jan. 19 in Fort Worth.

On hand at the grand opening was Viviani himself, greeting customers, taking photos and being enthusiastic about desserts.

“We love desserts. We love all of them,” he said. “The problem is that most of the ones that we love come in big pies or big slices, and it’s a lot.”

JARS offers 150 rotating flavors packed into small jars in prices ranging from $5.99 to $8.99.

“We bring a new perspective to the way you’re going to eat dessert from now on,” he said. “They’re beautiful to look at, even better to taste.”

The idea came to Viviani during the pandemic as the chef and his family sat at home consuming a variety of desserts, he said.

“We got bored. I just thought that there has to be something different out there, but there wasn’t, so I created it,” he said.

The menu features treats, pies and desserts from all over. Signature items include red velvet cheesecake, salted caramel pecan pie, tiramisu and double dark chocolate cake. JARS currently has a handful of locations in the Chicago area and in Southern California.

The plan is to offer smaller versions of the jars of desserts in the next few months, he said.

“It will be the same offerings but in a smaller package,” he said.

Viviani is a celebrity chef, hospitality developer, restaurateur, cookbook author and TV host. In 2005 he moved from Florence, Italy, to the United States, and in 2008 he appeared on the “Top Chef” series, where he was voted fan favorite. Since 2005, he has opened over 40 different restaurants, bars and hospitality venues around the country.

Viviani partnered with local franchisees Tejal and Jason Wible, who have another location opening in Dallas soon and plan to open a total of 10 locations in North Texas.

“We think it’s a great concept,” said Jason Wible. “But it takes some explaining because there is not really anything like it.”

The Wibles also own a couple of Dogtopia franchises in the area. Dogtopia is a doggie day care, spa and boarding operation.

JARS by Fabio Viviani is located at 3000 South Hulen St., Suite 150, in Fort Worth.

Kelly Ranch golf course lands in sand trap

Plans for a golf course in the Kelly Ranch development in Aledo from Fort Worth-based Escalante Golf have ended.

Escalante Golf, a golf course and club management company, says it has officially parted ways with the Kelly Ranch, a 2,400-acre master-planned community currently being developed by Ryan Voorhees of Kelly Ranch Estates LLC. Escalante Golf officials say that, despite extensive negotiations, they could not reach an agreement with the project’s developer. Voorhees could not be reached for comment.

In December, Escalante Golf announced plans for a $100 million Kelly Ranch Golf Club, located 20 minutes southwest of downtown Fort Worth at U.S. Highway 377 and Kelly Road in Aledo. The area has long been eyed as a potential site for a golf course.

“Kelly Ranch is an amazing piece of property, and we are disappointed that we won’t be able to contribute to its development in bringing a best-in-class golf and residential product to the Parker County and Fort Worth communities,” said David McDonald, president of Escalante Golf, in a statement.

Founded in 1991, Escalante Golf’s property portfolio includes 22 golf courses and clubs in 13 states, including The International in Massachusetts, Golf Club of Houston, Sonoma Golf Club in California, Kingsley Club in Michigan, Kingsmill Resort in Virginia, Pursell Farms in Alabama and The Golf Club at Dove Mountain in Arizona, along with several others.

Real estate firm scores big with professional football lease

The Dallas Cowboys aren’t the only professional football team in North Texas.



The United Football League, which is based in Arlington and owned by Fox Sports, has made two leases in Bedford.



Skywalker Property Partners has leased 19,768 square feet to the United Football League to house operations centers for the San Antonio Brahmas and Michigan Panthers.

Each of the United Football League’s eight teams have separately branded operations centers in the metroplex. The just-leased office space at 3301 Airport Freeway in Bedford will be split between the multistory building’s second and third floors to accommodate the league strategy.



Trevor Brown and Theron Bryant of Transwestern represented the landlord of record, Leasing on a Jet Plane LLC. Dean Collins of Cushman & Wakefield of Texas Inc. served as the tenant representative for the United Football League, which kicks off its inaugural season March 30. The United Football League was created out of the combination of XFL and the USFL earlier this year.



The 86%-leased building, totaling 69,556 square feet, was renovated in 2022.



“The landlord believes the United Football League’s presence will bring new energy to the building, which is well-positioned for the league because of the proximity to the teams’ practice facility at Pennington Field and DFW International Airport,” said Chris Aguilar of Skywalker Property.



The United Football League’s 400-plus players practice and live in North Texas, flying to games on weekends to their respective teams’ face-offs. The Arlington Renegades, the 2023 XFL league champions, play at Choctaw Stadium, formerly Globe Life Park.



“Having the San Antonio Brahmas and Michigan Panthers in the Bedford market is a strong economic catalyst,” Aguilar said.

80 more homes planned for Willow Park

Wilks Development has confirmed that they sold the remaining 44 acres of residential-zoned land in Willow Park to Clarity Homes. Clarity Homes will now build an additional 80 home sites in the second phase of The Reserves at Trinity, which is the single-family neighborhood of Wilks Development’s master-planned community, Willow Park North.

Clarity Homes expects to begin presales on the new home sites, located off Meadow Place Drive, in early fall of this year. Lot sizes will vary and be priced in the upper $400,000 to $600,000 range.

More pizza for Fort Worth

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a family-style pizza chain based in Newport Beach, California, has opened its second Fort Worth location and has plans for nearly 30 more Texas restaurants by the end of the year.

Located at the Victory Shops at Basswood, 6932 Blue Mound Road, the 2,500-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza features a 600-square-foot outdoor patio.

Do you have something for the Bob on Business column? Email Bob Francis at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org.

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.