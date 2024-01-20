Editor’s note: Made in Tarrant is an occasional Q&A series on small businesses started in Tarrant County. Submit your business here.

Julie Kennedy is the owner and founder of Seed Wellness Co. at 5408 Birchman Ave. Launched in 2023, her business offers individual health coaching, functional medicine and nurse practitioner services. She offers IV and ozone therapies and vitamin D, vitamin B12 and B Complex injections.

David Moreno: What inspired you to launch Seed Wellness Co.?

Julie Kennedy: I’ve always done functional medicine. I worked as nurse practitioner out of school. From there, I managed a yoga studio and then started health coaching. I decided I really wanted to expand this and decided I’m gonna go on my own. I quit my job, but I do feel like sometimes things like that have to happen in life.

I realized Fort Worth needed more functional medicine. Since I earned a doctor of nursing practice, I am able to help people in a bigger way. I’m able to order labs and interpret those. My scope of practice is bigger.

Moreno: What is functional medicine, and when did you find out about it?

Kennedy: Functional medicine is a newer field of medicine that looks at addressing the root cause of disease and sickness. It’s treating the root using lifestyle as medicine. We’re looking more at food, movement and sleep. It’s looking at more lifestyle and the whole person as opposed to one thing.

When I was 19, I was diagnosed with discoid lupus, which is an autoimmune issue, while in undergraduate nursing school. I started taking medication and I got really sick — I started to lose my hair and I was dizzy all the time. When I was at the doctor’s office, I thought to myself: “This can’t be my life. I am 19. Where is this going to go from here?” That’s when I started researching and integrating functional approaches to my health. I took myself off medication and started practicing more healthy nutrition. I didn’t know anything about functional medicine, but I was doing it intuitively. I’ve been able to go into remission.

Moreno: Where did the name Seed Wellness come from?

Kennedy: What I’ve seen around lifestyle medicine is if we can just plant a little seed and just start to take care of it, it can grow into something big. Like I said, functional medicine is treating the root and getting down and planting things that are strong, sturdy and foundational to health. It can be very powerful. That’s the main thing for the name.

Moreno: What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned since launching your business?



Kennedy: Three things I’ve learned. One thing is to maintain time for self-care, because it’s easy for work to become like your baby and not take care of yourself. With what I do, I need to practice what I preach. The second is outsourcing. I’m trying to get a team of people together that can be good support, because I can’t have my hands everywhere. I need to put my energy into treating people and being a good manager. The third thing is healthy boundaries. I didn’t have boundaries growing up, so I’ve had to learn that as an adult. There are boundary pushers, so it’s important to take time and communicate those for people to respect.

Moreno: You mentioned you want to expand your team. What are some other goals you have for your business? Where do you hope to see it in the future?

Kennedy: I’m working on a podcast where I interview holistic wellness professionals so they can share what they do and how people can implement that into their lives. Functional medicine is not compensated by insurance, so it’s very expensive, which makes it not accessible for everybody. My goal with this podcast is to build that accessibility.

I was very sick last year and had to move because of mold in my home, and it caused me to be very reactive. I want to be more proactive, more thoughtful and intentional with the decisions I make this year.

