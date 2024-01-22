Yes.

Texas Christian University’s women’s basketball program forfeited on Jan. 17 two games against Kansas State and Iowa State, citing player injuries.

“Due to the limited number of available student-athletes we currently have due to injuries, and in consultation with our medical team, it is simply not a safe environment for the student-athletes to compete right now,” TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati said in a statement to 247Sports.

Point guard Jaden Owens and forward DaiJa Turner recently suffered season-ending injuries. Ten players took the court at the Horned Frogs’ Jan. 13 game against Houston. Turner’s need for left ankle surgery was announced four days later.

TCU hosted open tryouts Jan. 18-19 to recruit walk-on players who can fill the roster for the rest of the 2023-24 season.

