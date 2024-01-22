(Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report)

North Side High School culinary students stared intensely at a list of about 100 ingredients. Greens, grains, pastas and spices filled the page.

“What do we do?” they asked each other. “What should we make?”

The task was to create a vegetarian meal with the ingredients given. The event: a cooking competition between North Side and Trimble Tech High School students. The winner goes to Houston for a state competition.

North Side’s team put on their chef hats, black uniforms and entered the kitchen. After an hour, the team made the winning dish, a vegetarian lettuce wrap.

While cooking a filling of chili pepper and coleslaw, and placing it on top of a bed of romaine lettuce, isn’t any of the students’ expertise, senior Ernest Manzo said it’s the years of preparation and education that led to their title of Fort Worth ISD’s culinary stars.

“We’ve all been cooking together for four years,” said Manzo, whose kitchen specialty is ingredient preparation and organization. “We know how we work and know what we can do.”

Manzo and his three teammates are in their final year of the culinary arts program at North Side, one of Fort Worth ISD’s more than 40 programs of choice.

All four students already have food handler and food manager certifications.

The four North Side High School students put on their “game faces.” From left to right: seniors Bryan Lopez, Javivi Mena, Ernest Manzo and Eduardo Herrera. (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report)

“Freshman year was my first experience really cooking,” senior Eduardo Herrera, the team’s communicator and hype man, said. “I really got into it to just get in here (North Side), but along the way I learned a lot.”

Herrera learned basic techniques like vegetable chopping and measuring, but also how to pair ingredients to enhance flavors. And, students are taught how to wait tables and run a restaurant’s lobby.

Senior Bryan Lopez said he’s now learned a skill he’ll use for the rest of his life.

“I just wanted to learn how to cook, in general,” Lopez said, who makes a mean homemade pizza. “At home, I really wasn’t in the kitchen often.”

Now, Lopez’s mom is forced into sharing a kitchen with her son.

And, like Lopez, Manzo simply thought cooking could be fun.

“But — my freshman year I wasn’t really into it,” Manzo said. “When I’m cooking though, it’s calm for me. Everything else shuts off.”

His favorite dish to cook is pasta. Cajun pastas, Alfredo, he’ll do it all, Manzo said.

He said he stayed because of the people. Herrera, Lopez and senior Javivi Mena are all friends of his. And — the program’s teachers, like chef Heather Kurima, are “amazing.”

Kurima has taught with Fort Worth ISD for nine years but was previously director for The Culinary School of Fort Worth. She’s passionate about passing this crucial skill to the next generation.

Chef Heather Kurima has taught for Fort Worth ISD for nine years, two at North Side High School. Kurima was previously the director at The Culinary School of Fort Worth. (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report)

“We all have to eat,” Kurima said. “Eating out all the time or eating food from a package is only going to get you so far. By teaching them how to cook from scratch, it really equips them for life.”

And, it’s a very relevant skill to have in today’s economy, Kurima said. In December 2023, there were just over 1 million job openings in the hospitality and leisure industry across the country, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Manzo said he’ll always have this skill in his back pocket, it’s something to fall back on. Lopez agreed, as did their two classmates.

“I’ll probably just have it as a hobby, but it’ll be fun to cook for people I care about,” Lopez said.

But — Kurima said she wouldn’t be surprised if one of these four returns in a couple years saying they’re working in the food industry.

“There’s a lot of need for qualified people in the industry,” Kurima said. “So, they may not be thinking they want to do it now, but five years down the line they may work as a caterer or at a hotel.”

The students still aren’t sure what they’ll be cooking in Houston. The team gets to compete against 12 other Texas schools in Minute Maid Park’s commercial kitchen in February.

But, whatever the ingredient list looks like this next time around, North Side culinary students will be ready, they said.

“We’re getting our game face on,” Herrera said.



Matthew Sgroi is an education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at matthew.sgroi@fortworthreport.org or @MatthewSgroi1 on X, formerly known as Twitter.

