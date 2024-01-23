Preparing to debut its proprietary technology to the world, a Fort Worth company expects to change the hydrogen energy production and energy storage market.

The company, Harnyss, provides low-pressure hydrogen storage solutions to its customers using a patented process. Harnyss uses non-rare earth minerals in its production, unlike some other energy storage products that use the more volatile lithium-ion batteries, said Kirby Smith, CEO.

The technology can be used to create a hydrogen power system that is able to capture water from the atmosphere, which can then be used to produce hydrogen that is stored until a fuel cell converts it into electricity.

“Unlike a battery-powered storage unit, there’s no danger of fire, and the lifespan of the unit is also much longer than battery storage,” said Smith.

The Harnyss technology stores hydrogen at about 250 pounds per square inch compared to traditional methods that require at least 2,500 pounds per square inch for storage.

The company’s proprietary system binds the hydrogen to materials inside their canisters, which lowers the pounds per square inch pressure needed, said Smith.

The company’s Oasis storage unit not only stores hydrogen and renewable energy but also serves as a “microgrid-in-a-box,” providing energy solutions to the military as well as commercial and residential developments, Smith said.

In addition to onboard hydrogen production and storage, the Oasis can also be tied to the grid and/or equipped to store energy generated from renewable sources like solar and wind.

One issue with renewable energy is that you need to use it as it is made, said Chris Boyer, associate professor of practice at the University of Texas at Arlington’s resource and energy engineering program.

“But with hydrogen, you can store that energy and then use it when you need it,” he said. “It makes it much more practical.”

Smith also said that users can, in many cases, sell power back to the grid.

“That is another economic incentive for the units,” he said.

The company initially will focus on the market for mobile, remote, space-constrained emergency backup power systems, often in locations where diesel power is currently used.

“That’s a big market and we’re seeing a lot of interest,” said Smith.

But the system, which comes in 20- and 40-foot-long containers, can also be used to charge electric vehicles off the grid.

“You really don’t want to charge electric vehicles using the grid because it takes too much power,” said Steve Pike, chief operating officer at the company. “With this system, you can store the energy on our system while the power is cheap, then charge the electric vehicles from our system, not straining the grid.”

The systems can range from half a million up to several million depending on the customer, said Pike.

“The more we manufacture, the costs will probably come down, which could allow us to enter more markets,” he said. Housing developments or even wealthy individuals might want their own units at some point, he said.

Harnyss is holding its grand opening Wednesday, but it actually began in 2019, when Pike, an equity partner with Smith, acquired the intellectual property rights from a Michigan-based company.

Smith and Pike met at church. Pike has over 35 years experience in a variety of industries, including aerospace, electronics, agrochemical, railroad and industrial equipment. His career has included stints at Waples Manufacturing and Texas Rail. Smith has worked overseas for much of his career returning to North Texas in the early 2000s.

The company received funding 18 months ago from Houston-based Riverbend Energy Group’s energy transition fund. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Smith said the investment provides the company with the capital needed for its go-to-market and commercialization plans.

“The pandemic was actually a good thing for us,” said Smith. “It gave us time to get ready for production and do more research. But now we’re ready to go.”

The hydrogen energy market is growing around the world and particularly in Texas, said UTA’s Boyer.

Texas recently received $70 million to build up to five hydrogen fueling stations for medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio corridor, the Federal Highway Administration announced on Jan. 11.

“With North Texas being in a non-attainment zone for air quality, hydrogen is a solution North Texas is looking at to help solve that problem,” he said.

When hydrogen is consumed, its only byproduct is water, said Boyer.

The company has five full-time employees currently but will likely add more as orders increase. The company is operating out of offices in the Markum Business Park in southwest Fort Worth.

“We believe this will be big,” said Smith.

Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, and Rep. Roger Williams, R-Willow Park, will join Parker at the Wednesday event.

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

