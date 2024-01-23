When Judith Stempel checked the Reel Religion Film Festival RSVP list this year, there were names she didn’t recognize — and she considers that a good thing.

“At the very beginning, it was just people from our churches, and it’s become much more of a community thing,” Stempel said.

The Reel Religion Film Festival is a two-day event co-sponsored by University Christian Church, Broadway Baptist Church and Texas Christian University’s Extended Education. Stempel co-chairs the festival’s committee and is a member of University Christian Church and has helped put the festival together for the past 15 years. The new names on the list signify to her that interest in the festival is growing, she said.

This year marks the festival’s 20th anniversary of bringing films of religious, cultural and philosophical significance to the community. Stempel and others reflect on how the festival has provided a space for the community to come together through faith and film over the past two decades.

“People like films,” Stempel said. “But what people really like is watching films with a group of people and having the opportunity to talk about it afterward.”

What to expect

Fort Worthians can still make reservations to attend the festival on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27. Guests will have the opportunity to watch and discuss some of the 21 films available for showing, such as “A Man Called Otto” or the live recording of the Broadway stage production “Come From Away.”

The two-day film festival has been held at University Christian Church for the past 19 years. This year, however, the festival will be at Broadway Baptist Church, located at 305 W. Broadway Ave., due to renovations at University Christian Church.

The festival is divided into three different time slots: Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 10 a.m. and Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. During each of these time slots, attendees will have at least six films to choose from. Facilitators from various churches will lead the discussion after the film.

Preparations to bring the cinematic experience to Fort Worth begin 10 months prior to the event, said Joe Ahearne, co-chair of the festival’s committee for Broadway Baptist Church. The festival includes films connected to religion, but also films that are connected to race, culture or other social topics. In general, the goal is to include films that have a message, Ahearne said.



“It’s an opportunity to participate with your fellow man in discussion about topics that the committee has thought relevant, important and to get perspectives of your fellow man and different people,” Ahearne said.

Keeping the legacy going

The festival serves as a way to keep Carol Jane Lawrence’s late husband Kenneth Lawrence’s dream of connecting faith and film alive.

Kenneth, who was a former chairman of TCU’s religion department and professor emeritus of the university, used “Star Wars” films in his class to help make connections to film and faith, Carol Jane said.

Claudine Marion (left) started the Reel Religion Film Festival with Kenneth Lawrence in 2004. Carol Jane Lawrence (right) continues her husband’s legacy by being a part of the committee that brings the event to Fort Worth each year. (Marissa Greene | Fort Worth Report)

Kenneth and Carol Jane teamed up with Claudine Marion from Broadway Baptist Church to create the first iteration of the festival in 2004 with 12 films. Two decades later, the festival has grown to include 17 films and four short films — 21 films total.

“This is our 20th year and we’re just excited that we’ve been able to do it for this many years, and we get more excited every year about the films that we’re showing,” Marion said.

Carol Jane continues working to help put the festival together in honor of her husband, who passed away two years after the initiative started.

“He would just be enthralled that it has continued this long and that we use such a wide variety of films,” Lawrence said. “We try to make it important to everybody.”

