By the end of a Jan. 23 Fort Worth ISD school board meeting, Superintendent Angélica Ramsey knew that she was to receive a modification to her contract.

Few details were released to the public after a unanimous vote that followed a three-and-a-half-hour closed-door discussion. However, district officials told the Fort Worth Report that trustees and Ramsey agreed to adjust her benefits.

Ramsey will receive no raise in pay, said the board’s lawyer Benjamin Castillo. Some of Ramsey’s current benefits will now be deposited into a retirement account opposed to a cash payoff.

“The contract and those documents are public at the end of the day,” Castillo said.

The district plans to release Ramsey’s updated contract next week, according to a spokesperson.

The school board’s job is to be transparent, said Kelley Shannon, executive director for the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas. In this case, Fort Worth ISD trustees didn’t do a great job of doing so, she said.

“If they simply come out and say, ‘We’re taking action.’ What does that mean?” said Shannon. “They need to explain themselves and explain to the public what is transpiring.”

Shannon emphasized that the public should know decisions as soon as the board does.

“They need to release that contract promptly,” Shannon said. “It’s public money. The public is spending its money on this contract and deserves to know how this money’s being managed and spent.”

Ramsey’s current salary is set at $337,414.

When executive session ended, trustees voted on the update with no explanation. The school board broke no laws during the meeting, Castillo said.

The discussion and deliberation of superintendent contracts are allowed in closed session under state law.

“And, there’s nothing in the Texas Open Meetings Act that requires that they state what that action is,” Castillo, managing partner of O’Hanlon Demerath & Castillo, said.

Castillo and the district say the board had reason not to disclose details of Ramsey’s modified contract on the night of the Jan. 23 board meeting.

“That would’ve just confused more people,” Castillo said. “So, we just decided to take action in public, discuss in closed session, issue a statement in the morning, and once we have the contract finalized, we’ll release it.”

The board made its stance clear on Ramsey’s future.

“This board is fully committed to Dr. Ramsey, and we look forward to her leading this district for years to come,” Camille Rodriguez, Fort Worth ISD board president, said.



Matthew Sgroi is an education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at matthew.sgroi@fortworthreport.org or @MatthewSgroi1 on X, formerly known as Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.