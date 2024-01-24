Arts Fifth Avenue founder and artistic director Gracey Tune was living in Houston in the 1980s when she sat front row at a concert featuring French jazz violinist Stéphane Grappelli. The tap dancer kept moving her feet to the music and Grappelli noticed. He asked the tap dancer — who didn’t have her tap shoes with her — to join him onstage to dance, which she did.

Little did she know that several years later she would be putting together a festival in Fort Worth dedicated to Grappelli’s former partner, gypsy jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt.

This year, Arts Fifth Avenue, a visual and performing arts center in the Fairmount neighborhood, is celebrating 20 years of putting on the festival, which includes films of Reinhardt, performances from area musicians and French food.

While her love of Reinhardt’s music goes way back, it was at a wedding reception in Fort Worth, a little over two decades ago, where Tune heard a band called Trio Blanc.

The band plays jazz standards with a healthy dose of Reinhardt. They suggested a festival dedicated to Reinhardt and Tune starting putting it together. She worked with several other area musicians, including eclectic Texas guitarist Slim Richey, who once lived and had a music shop in Fort Worth. Richey, who died in 2015, played at several of the early festivals.

Arts Fifth Avenue began the festival in 2002, with a few years skipped because of the pandemic. It took a while to develop, Tune admitted.

“The first night we probably had five, maybe as many as 15 people,” Tune said. But it gradually built up to seeing sold out nights during the festival.

“It’s great and the musicians love it,” said Tune.

Deb Wood, managing director of Arts Fifth Avenue, said she checks every year, but as far as she can tell, Fort Worth has the only festival devoted to Reinhardt in the South.

“His influence only seems to grow, but so far, I think we’re the only one, which is probably why we have people from out of the area come to this every year,” she said.

While the idea of a French gypsy jazz guitarist having an impact on Texas music might seem odd to some, Tune said you don’t have to look any further than Willie Nelson to find a fan of the music.

One of Nelson’s albums, done with Merle Haggard, is Django and Jimmie. The title song is a tribute to two of the artists’ musical heroes, Reinhardt and Jimmie Rogers.

In his autobiography, “It’s a Long Story: My Life,” Nelson wrote: “During my formative years, as I listened to Django’s records, especially songs like ‘Nuages’ that I would play for the rest of my life, I studied his technique.”

A lot of the Western swing musicians are fans of Reinhardt’s music, Tune noted. “Musicians really listen to each other, so there’s a lot of crossover,” she said.

Reinhardt (1910-1953) was one of the first major jazz talents to emerge from Europe.

With violinist Grappelli, he formed the Quintette du Hot Club de France in 1934, one of the first jazz groups to feature the guitar as the lead instrument.

After World War II, Reinhardt toured the U.S. with Duke Ellington’s orchestra. He died of a stroke at 43.

His legacy has continued through several songs he wrote that became standards, including “Minor Swing,” “Djangology” and “Nuages.”

After his death, John Lewis, wrote a song called simply “Django,” that has since become a jazz standard.

Django Reinhardt playing the jazz standard “All of Me.”

This year, Richey’s wife, a bass player named Francie Meaux Jeaux, will be playing with guitarist Jimmie Dreams and violinist/fiddle player Katie Shore, who grew up in Fort Worth and played several years with Asleep at the Wheel.

Tune is particularly pleased to see Shore playing the festival again as Shore took tap lessons at Arts Fifth Avenue.

Shore also is in town to tape some segments of Ray’s Roadhouse, a program from Asleep at the Wheel leader Ray Benson, that are being filmed at The Cowboy Channel’s studios in the Stockyards.

The festival runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday and will feature films of Reinhardt, music from several bands and a taste of country French cuisine.

If You Go

What: 20th Annual Django Reinhardt Festival

A celebration of the life and legacy of the King of Gypsy Jazz, Jean Baptiste “Django” Reinhardt

When:

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 26-28

Where: Arts Fifth Avenue, 1628 Fifth Ave., Fort Worth; 817-923-9500

Willie Nelson playing Reinhardt’s “Nueges.”

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

