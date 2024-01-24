When an investigator arrived at Golden Triangle Business Park in December 2021, Garrett Davis wasn’t aware that the north Fort Worth complex was violating state environmental regulations.

It didn’t take long for Davis and property owner RDS Opportunity Fund to find out the extent of the problem. After receiving an anonymous complaint, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality informed Davis, the project’s construction manager, that the business park had enough people using its water wells to be considered a public water system.

A system must have at least 15 service connections or serve a minimum of 25 people for 60 or more days each year to be considered a public water supply, according to the environmental commission.

“When we originally drilled the wells, that wasn’t something that was brought to our attention by the drilling company,” Davis said. “And so it wasn’t anything that was ever even on anyone’s radar until the TCEQ popped up and said: ‘Hi, we need to talk.’ At that point, we had to act.”

Without permission to operate or proper disinfection practices in place, RDS Opportunity Fund had no choice but to accept the violations. State environmental commissioners approved a $12,301 fine in December, giving RDS a $3,075 discount because company leaders agreed to fix problems at Golden Triangle and another business park in Mansfield.

Ron Sturgeon, a businessman and author behind the “Make Haltom City Thrive Again” campaign, serves as managing partner of RDS Opportunity Fund. When the park was first built, it didn’t have enough tenants to require public water supply documentation, he said.

When TCEQ investigated the property, more tenants had moved in. Sturgeon said he and his staff complied with the agency’s orders, including adding extra filters, fencing the wells and hiring a licensed well operator to test the system on a monthly basis.

“It’s important to note that the well and water source never changed, and a well just a few hundred yards in any direction that has fewer tenants doesn’t have to meet those requirements,” he wrote by email. “You can have a multi-tenant facility with up to about 20 tenants, on a regular well with no additional requirements. One-hundred yards away, if there is a building with a well and 25 tenants, it must be (public water supply).”

The issue affected no tenants, Sturgeon said. Some of the rules for the water systems can be a bit bureaucratic or silly, Sturgeon said, but he understands that the TCEQ is trying to protect the public.

After becoming aware of the rules, RDS self-examined its business parks in other parts of Tarrant County and decided to convert older wells to a public water system standard. Under those standards, the owner must follow best practices for drilling, specify water treatment procedures such as chlorination and conduct regular testing for bacteria.

Officials at Golden Triangle Business Park, located in north Fort Worth, say they weren’t aware that the property classified as a public water system until a state investigator inspected in late 2021. (Haley Samsel | Fort Worth Report)

Sturgeon hired a licensed well operator who brought eight wells up to the standard for a price of about $75,000 per well. Then RDS turned itself into the environmental commission, which acknowledged the action but hasn’t yet inspected the other business parks, Sturgeon said. Businesses that self-report issues to the state usually avoid fines, he added.

“We chose to hire the expert and make the wells compliant prior to turning ourselves in, but you could turn yourself in and then do the work,” Sturgeon said.

The process resulted in the formation of four public water systems under RDS’ supervision: one in Mansfield, another in Haslet and two at Golden Triangle, because ownership of that property is split, Davis said.

His advice for construction managers and property owners: Know what you’re doing and look into the water system standards ahead of time. Companies shouldn’t wait until a complaint comes in to comply, Davis added.

“I think that’s the biggest hesitation that (businesses) all have. ‘Oh, I don’t want to go talk to them because I’m gonna get in trouble,’” Davis said. “If you think you might be a public water system, you should reach out to the TCEQ yourself because they’ll come do an inspection and they won’t fine you.”

Haley Samsel is the environmental reporter for the Fort Worth Report. You can reach them at haley.samsel@fortworthreport.org.

