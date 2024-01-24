The vast parking lot for Loop 9 BBQ’s Grand Prairie location adjoins that of EpicCentral, the city’s sprawling 172-acre park complete with playgrounds, recreation center, rock climbing center and an indoor waterpark. Compelling, but we’ve come to eat at the barbecue restaurant that touts meats smoked in the Central Texas-style.

At first, the restaurant resembles a franchise. Steps inside, the backdrop is stunning and the atmosphere is as warm and welcoming as the aroma wafting through the air. The lighting, wood decor and the aroma of barbecue create a nostalgic atmosphere. But Loop 9’s rustic feel meets modern comfort in a laid-back environment suitable for casual gatherings.

The menu features a variety of barbecue standards, including ribs, brisket, pulled pork and chicken. There is also an appearance by pork belly burnt ends, which surged as favorites among Texans thanks to the influence of the late legendary pitmaster Arthur Bryant’s Kansas City creation. All meats prove to have delectably smoky flavors. The barbecue sauce recently has been revamped to produce two stellar sauces — Smoke and Fire — both of which add a pleasant hint of subtle sweetness to the dishes.

The menu is extensive, featuring a range of barbecue options. Ribs are a popular choice at Loop 9. They are tender and coated in your choice of sauce. The brisket is recommended for its melt-in-your-mouth texture and smoky rind.

I chose a variety of foods for a diverse sampling. Loop 9 offers house-made sides such as mac and cheese, potato salad and — my favorite — fried okra. Each dish showcased the restaurant’s commitment to quality ingredients and traditional smoking methods.

The drink menu features various options, including Texas draft beers, margaritas and other cocktails. Happy hour is 3-7 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Overall, Loop 9 BBQ offers an impressive culinary experience for barbecue enthusiasts and casual diners seeking traditional Hill Country-style smoked dishes. Loop 9 BBQ offers a comfortable ambiance, diverse menu and great service.

