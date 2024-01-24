No.

The Fort Worth Police Department rolled out the Community Camera Program in January 2024. The voluntary program lets residents and businesses register their security cameras with police. In the event of a crime in the area, police officers would then contact registered residents and businesses to request video evidence. Information on registered cameras is only available to police officers, the department said in a press release.

Businesses can also choose to integrate their cameras, which gives police direct access to their camera feed. The department said direct access will only be used in case of emergencies near camera locations.

Community camera programs have been rolled out across the U.S. using Flock Safety technology. The company has previously faced legal trouble for allegedly installing unlicensed cameras, and a Kansas police officer was arrested for using the company’s license plate reader technology to stalk his estranged wife.

