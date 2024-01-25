As Texas Christian University senior Sydney Berube completed the course fences on the back of her horse, Billy, she scored 89 — the second-highest score in that event.

The John Justin Arena erupted with the cheers and claps of Horned Frogs fans urging on the equestrian team against Delaware State University on Jan. 25 at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

TCU’s equestrian team started in 2006, and Haley Schoolfield has led the program since 2013. The Horned Frogs concluded their 2023 fall season undefeated and nabbed the No. 1 spot in the National Collegiate Equestrian Association Dual Discipline Team Rankings.

The athletes, back from a 10-week winter break, kicked off their spring season with big goals and dreams at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. They were hoping to pick up where they left off.

“We have really talented individuals. The team has a lot of potential and there’s a lot at stake,” said Schoolfield, director of equestrian. “The team dynamic is that no one should be making decisions, choices or behaviors that would put that potential in jeopardy.”

A strong start to the spring

TCU’s equestrian team left its mark on the scorecard, winning the majority of the points across all four events.

The Horned Frogs came out 3-2 over the Delaware Hornets in fences, 5-0 in flat, 3-1 in reining and 3-2 in horsemanship.

Overall, the team won 14-5 against the Hornets.

The Horned Frogs also won all the Outstanding Performer recognitions, including Ashleigh Scully in fences, Lilly Goldstein in flat, Mattie Dukes in horsemanship and Kaylene Cunningham in reining.

TCU senior Sydney Berube rides Billy during the fences event at the John Justin Arena on Jan. 25, 2024. Berube scored 89 in fences. (Sandra Sadek | Fort Worth Report)

TCU sophomore Alexandra “Lex” Lipacis demonstrates the flat event on Billy at John Justin Arena on Jan. 25, 2024. (Sandra Sadek | Fort Worth Report)

TCU junior Laurel Smith rides Mac in the flat event at John Justin Arena on Jan. 25, 2024. Smith scored 80 points. (Sandra Sadek | Fort Worth Report)

TCU senior Giorgia Medows competes in reining while riding Snoop Dog at John Justin Arena on Jan. 25, 2024. Meadows scored 72 points. (Sandra Sadek | Fort Worth Report)

A love for the horses

Gloomy rain clouds and cold temperatures didn’t stop the women’s equestrian team from heading out to a training facility in Burleson on Jan. 22 ahead of their competition event.

Wearing warm hats and gloves, the ladies of the equestrian team went to their respective arenas to train in either jumping seat or Western saddle style.

Riders were expected to be at the training grounds by 7 a.m. but most arrived around 6 a.m., Schoolfield said. Training is from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., after which the athletes return to campus for afternoon and evening classes.

A typical weekly schedule includes strength training three mornings a week and rides anywhere between two to five days a week.

The team currently consists of 40 human athletes and 43 equine athletes, with three coaches and one graduate assistant. Athletes are recruited nationwide, and riders often have already competed at a national level before joining.

TCU head jumping seat coach Logan Fiorentino watches an English saddle rider go through her routine at KSM Bear Creek Farms, the equestrian team’s training facility in Burleson, on Jan. 22, 2024. (Sandra Sadek | Fort Worth Report)

TCU junior Laurel Smith, who rides a jumping seat saddle, cares for her horse at KSM Bear Creek Farms, the equestrian team’s training facility in Burleson, on Jan. 22, 2024. (Sandra Sadek | Fort Worth Report)

TCU graduate student Mattie Dukes, who trains on a Western saddle, rides inside one of the arenas at KSM Bear Creek Farms, the equestrian team’s training facility in Burleson, on Jan. 22, 2024. (Sandra Sadek | Fort Worth Report)

TCU sophomore Lannie-Jo Lisac brings her horse back into the stables at KSM Bear Creek Farms, the team’s training facility in Burleson, on Jan. 22, 2024. (Sandra Sadek | Fort Worth Report)

Laurel Smith, a junior studying marketing at the Neeley School of Business, said she was recruited for the Horned Frogs team during her junior year of high school from her hometown of Halifax, Massachusetts.

Riding since 7, Smith discovered the discipline through her mother who also rode.

One of the biggest misconceptions about the sport is that the horse does all the work, Smith said. If it looks like the rider is not doing anything, then that’s kind of the point.

“Don’t get me wrong, (the horses) are athletes, too,” she said. “It does take a lot of strength and athletic ability to be able to pilot these animals and to get them to do what we’re doing at this level… You’re not supposed to be able to tell.”

What differentiates equestrians from other collegiate sports is that the team’s instrument — the horse — has a brain, feelings and metaphysical needs, Schoolfield said.

“At the end of the day, we are all horse girls that are here for the love of the horse and got very lucky that we can turn it into collegiate careers that helped propel our education and professional careers as well,” Schoolfield said.

