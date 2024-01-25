After a decade of having no public pools, Fort Worth’s east side neighborhoods soon will be home to two new or newly refurbished public pools.



The YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth is renovating its Eastside YMCA after closing the location in 2020. The $16 million renovation will use $5.9 million in federal funds. The funding will allow the YMCA to expand the existing center, add more opportunities for indoor and outdoor recreation, create a dedicated space for teens and establish a child care center on the property.

The YMCA also plans to renovate an existing pool on the property but needed $500,000 to fund the renovation.

The Fort Worth City Council approved an agreement to provide the YMCA with a $250,000 forgivable loan and the YMCA raised the other $250,000. In exchange, the YMCA will open the Eastside YMCA pool to the public and charge the city’s pool fees for public access.

A rendering depicts the future Eastside YMCA pool. The YMCA plans to reopen the east side location in fall 2024. (Courtesy: YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth)

“Our community is just excited that we’re opening the full Eastside YMCA with swimming and giving the community access to water,” said Mike Brown, president and CEO of YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth.

It will be the second public pool on the east side after the city constructs a new community center in the Stop Six neighborhood, which will include an $8.2 million aquatic facility.

The agreement is similar to the city’s investment in the William M. McDonald YMCA pool, which opened in 2019. The city paid some of the upfront costs of constructing the pool and contributes about $65,000 annually to maintain it. In exchange, Fort Worth residents have access to the pool.

As part of that partnership, the William M. McDonald YMCA pool has been used for drowning prevention classes and swim lessons aimed at reducing Tarrant County’s high childhood drowning rates, said Kelli Pickard, assistant director with the Parks and Recreation Department.

“That’s the greatest benefit of that partnership and, I also think, of this one coming up with the Eastside YMCA,” Pickard said.

Fort Worth has a notable lack of public pools compared with other Texas cities. In 2008, the city had seven pools. By 2014, Fort Worth had permanently closed five of its pools, all of which were located in primarily Black or Hispanic low-income neighborhoods. Two were located on the city’s east side. The move was dictated by the city’s 2008 aquatics master plan, which found that each of the city’s now-closed pools was losing about $30,000 annually.

Number of city-owned pools elsewhere in Texas Dallas, with a population of 1,343,565: 17 pools

Austin, with a population of 979,263: 33 pools

El Paso, with a population of 681,729: 14 pools

Arlington, with a population of 398,860: Eight pools

Fort Worth, with a population of 913,656: Three pools, including the William M. McDonald YMCA pool

* Population estimates are taken from the U.S. Census

The cost of building and maintaining pools is high, Pickard said. The $250,000 investment in the Eastside YMCA pool is similar to the annual operating costs for the city’s two other public pools, Forest Park and Marine Park.

The partnership allows the city to provide opportunities for swim lessons and gathering spaces without the lofty investment of constructing new pools.

“The city can’t do it alone,” Pickard said. “There’s so much need in the community for programming. … If we all work together toward the same goals, the more people can be served, so we’re just excited to continue that.”

The city is in the process of developing both a new parks and recreation master plan and a new aquatics master plan. Both documents will guide Fort Worth’s effort to maintain, and possibly build, more aquatic facilities.

Brown hopes the city’s partnership with the YMCA will expand to include more pools.

“Everybody always wants pools, we all want pools, but none of us want to pay for them,” Brown said. “It would be much cheaper if the city was able to partner with folks like us.”

The city is currently seeking feedback and holding public meetings to inform its parks and recreation master plan. Then, the city will seek public input for its aquatic master plan, which will include a full accounting of pools around the city.

“There’s so many opportunities that people are going to have to provide input on what they want to see in the city,” Pickard said.

