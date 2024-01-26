Katie Shore left one of the sweetest gigs in Texas music last year, but she’s quickly filled up her dance card.

Shore, a Fort Worth native, played fiddle and frequently sang with Asleep at the Wheel.

“I played with the Wheel for eight years, so it was a little scary to leave, but my goodness I’ve been busy,” said the artist who is now based in Fredericksburg.

Now out on her own, she said she primarily finds work through word-of-mouth and by connections she has made over the years. It doesn’t hurt, of course, that she played with the storied Asleep at the Wheel, which has carried the flame for Western Swing music for over 50 years. That connection opens a lot of doors.

Her new solo artist status also received a boost when Shore was named musician of the year at the Ameripolitan Music Awards in Memphis, Tennessee, last February. The Ameripolitan Music Festival is run by Austin musician Dale Watson.

“That’s really been great to get to know more people, and I’m going back there next month and I’ll probably meet more people to play with,” she said. “It’s about meeting people.”

Finding gigs, in other words, hasn’t been difficult for Shore, who hails from a musical family. Her grandparents and parents played a variety of instruments. Her brother, Ross Holmes, is a fiddle player and vocalist who plays with another stories band, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

Growing up in Fort Worth, Shore played in several fiddle contests and also with the Fort Worth Youth Orchestra and the Paschal High School Jazz Ensemble.

With two of the founders of Western Swing — Milton Brown and Bob Wills — having Fort Worth connections, it only made sense that she would eventually harmonize with Asleep at the Wheel.

She took a few minutes to talk about her career the day before one of her rare hometown gigs, playing the Django Festival at Arts Fifth Avenue on Jan. 27.

“I’m so excited to play the Django Festival again,” she said.

It will be her first time playing the festival without Slim Richey, who she considers a musical mentor. Richey, an eclectic guitarist, lived, gigged and had a music shop in Fort Worth for several years. Richey died in 2015.

“I was in his band, the Jitterbug Vipers, in Austin, so I got to play with him a bunch doing that,” she said.

While Richey won’t be there this year, his wife, a bass player named Francie Meaux Jeaux, will be playing with guitarist Jimmie Dreams and Shore.

“We’ll do some Django tunes. and I’m planning to sing ‘Blue Skies,’ because, well, I can’t help myself,” Shore said.

It might be difficult to tell that Shore has left Asleep at the Wheel since she continues to frequently play with them.

In the days before she was set to play the Django Festival, Shore was in Fort Worth to play music for Ray’s Roadhouse, a variety show hosted by Asleep at the Wheel’s leader, Ray Benson, that was filmed at The Cowboy Channel studios in the Stockyards.

“Floyd Domino told me that being on the call list for the band is really the best gig, and I think he’s right,” she said of the former Asleep at the Wheel pianist. “I’m still playing with the Wheel from time to time, so I’ve kept very busy.”

One thing she hasn’t done is update her website.

“That’s one of my goals for this year: Update the website,” she said.

Ninja Sushi acquired by local entrepreneurs

Two Fort Worth entrepreneurs, Andy Fitzhugh and Chandon Sanders, have joined together to purchase Ninja Sushi and Grill restaurant.



Fitzhugh, 50, is owner of downtown Fort Worth’s Basic Bar, and Sanders, 36, is known for his role in revitalization of The Local, a popular West Seventh Street-area bar. Their acquisition of Ninja Sushi, 4714 SW Loop 820, includes plans for menu innovations, an enhanced customer experience and community-focused initiatives.



“This venture is not just about expanding our business interests; it’s about deepening our roots in a community we love and respect,” Fitzhugh said in a news release. “We’re excited to bring our combined experience to a place we’ve always admired.”



“Our collaboration is a natural extension of our shared passion for this city,” said Sanders in a news release. “Revitalizing Ninja Sushi is not just about writing a new chapter in its story, but also about contributing to the narrative of Fort Worth’s growth and vibrancy.”

Jet’s Pizza partners with pets

Jet’s Pizza, known for its Detroit-style, deep-dish pizzas, is celebrating three years in Saginaw. Part of the celebration will involve partnering with the Friends of Saginaw Animal Shelter.

Jet’s Pizza, 4621 W Bailey Boswell Road in Saginaw, will offer customers a one-topping 4 Corner Pizza for $6 on Jan. 30.

The restaurant will donate 10% of total sales for the day to the Friends of Saginaw Animal Shelter.

The Jet’s 4 Corner Pizza consists of four deep-dish pieces with caramelized corners, premium mozzarella and a choice of topping.

