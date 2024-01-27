Yes.

Three federally recognized Native American tribes operate casinos in Texas, though the state largely outlaws gambling with the exception of the lottery, bingo and greyhound and horse racing.

The Kickapoo Traditional Tribe in Eagle Pass has the only Texas casino authorized under a federal law giving special gaming rights to tribes. Because they don’t have that distinction, the Tigua tribe of the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo in El Paso and the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe in Livingston have faced legal challenges.

State officials have attempted to shut down the casinos several times since the 1980s. A 2022 U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowed the Tigua and Alabama-Coushatta tribes to continue offering electronic bingo because Texas law does not prohibit or criminalize the game.

State lawmakers, sports franchises and casino operators attempted to expand gambling in 2023. Legislation, including a bill sponsored by state Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, failed to pass.

