Parker Jack Gourmet makes and sells craft ketchup. The company makes savory blends of tomatoes and spices to create unique, small batches of ketchup. It is sold for $10 per bottle.

They call it ketchup with a purpose because every bottle sold supports Down syndrome advocacy and independence. Parker Jack, the company’s chief awesome officer and namesake, is the son of Michelle and Andrew Crim; the inspiration for the giveback, he plays a role in the company.

When was the company founded?

September 2023.

Where are you located?

Fort Worth.

Tell us about your company and how it came together.

Employment opportunities for individuals with Down syndrome are few and far between. We began thinking about what comes next for Parker as he reaches the end of his high school career. He loves good food and loves to work in the kitchen. He and I have been playing around with ketchup recipes for a while. We decided to open the company with five awesome flavors to provide an employment opportunity for him after high school, and to be able to hire more individuals with Down syndrome as the company grows. We tested the recipes on friends and family until we had them perfected, then we set out to learn what we didn’t know about the business. There is still so much to learn, and it is exciting. Parker already loves being called the Ketchup King of Fort Worth, and the response to the product has been amazing.

What makes what you do unique or different from other organizations?

There are entire stores devoted to hot sauces and salsas. But when you walk down the grocery aisle that has a small section of ketchup, there is a lack of variety. Apart from a spice here and there, it’s all the same bland plastic bottle ketchup. Parker Jack’s Craft Ketchup taps into an unmet need of enhanced flavor. And, as we’ve discovered, there is a ketchup cult — many people love ketchup and put it on everything. Our flavors satisfy their desire for robust, unique condiments.

What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned since starting your own business?

Learning to recognize what we don’t know has been massive. There is a steep learning curve in the food industry — from regulations, selling and best practices. We go forward, knowing we make mistakes, learning from them and improving. It took over a year to perfect our first recipe … but we didn’t stop. Our goal and purpose allows us the flexibility to try and fail and try again.

What’s your favorite part of what you do?

There is nothing greater than seeing the joy on people’s faces when they are handed a bottle of Parker Jack’s Craft Ketchup, hear the story and taste it. That keeps us going. People have true excitement for the product and its purpose.

How did you fund your company?

The company is 100% self-funded currently. We are investigating small-business loans and other funding mechanisms to grow beyond the startup stage. We are currently looking for funding to mass produce batches so it can be distributed online and in stores.

Anything else you’d like to share or mention?

A year ago, we never knew how much passion there was surrounding ketchup. We truly believe we’ve identified a market that was in desperate need for innovation. The current flavors are already gluten-free and vegan friendly. We cannot wait to expand past our first five flavors to include no-sugar-added options and exciting new flavors. For Parker, seeing “his” product on store shelves is something he’s anticipating, as well as being able to ship nationwide. This truly has become a passion, and we cannot wait to see where it goes.

