A Fort Worth couple with a long business history in Cowtown will have a department at the University of Texas at Austin’s McCombs School of Business renamed in their honor following a $25 million gift.

The donation, from Rozanne and Billy Rosenthal of Fort Worth’s Standard Meat Co., is designed to “dramatically increase its efforts around research, teaching students, faculty members and academic innovation,” according to a news release from the school. The school will be renamed the Rosenthal Department of Management.

Rozanne Rosenthal earned her bachelor of science degree from UT-Austin in 1974, while Billy Rosenthal earned his bachelor of business administration in 1972.

The Rosenthal family founded Standard Meat Co. in Fort Worth in 1935, and now is in its fourth generation of leadership. Ben H. Rosenthal, a Russian Jewish immigrant, started the business when he “rented a meat locker, bought some beef in the nearby Stockyards, processed it and sold it from door to door to local clubs and hotels,” the release said.

Standard Meat Co. serves a variety of food service needs from four — soon to be five — North Texas plants.

The company announced plans Jan. 23 to construct its fifth protein processing plant at 1101 NE 23rd St. in Fort Worth. The 166,000-square-foot plant will occupy a renovated, historic 1955 meat processing facility.

Billy and Rozanne Rosenthal met at UT-Austin in 1970, when Billy Rosenthal was a junior and Rozanne was a freshman, he said.

Billy Rosenthal said that he learned at the college that life is ultimately all about people, whether in business or outside of it.

“Being at school and learning to work well with others set me up for success in all facets of life, as well as all the incredible relationships I’m blessed with,” he said in an email.

He said an entrepreneurship class was especially enlightening.

“It opened my eyes to all the many different aspects of business, as well as the skills needed to build a successful company,” he said. “It was both practical and exciting, and I’ve never forgotten it.”

Billy Rosenthal currently serves on the business school’s advisory board and said he anticipates getting more involved with the school.

Along with their business success, the Rosenthals have also been significant philanthropists in the community.

Billy Rosenthal remembers his grandfather giving away money even during Standard Meat’s leanest times and the pride his father felt when he could start making significant gifts to people and causes he supported.

“I was also taught that giving was just something you did naturally and that it felt good to give of yourself,” Rozanne said in a news release.

Her family’s long history of volunteerism and community support led her to what she calls her “life’s work”: founding and leading the Fort Worth affiliate of Susan G. Komen to honor her best friend and UT-Austin roommate, Joan Katz, a four-time breast cancer survivor.

“This gift is a powerful example of what can happen when the values and sense of purpose of a family align with the mission of a department,” Caroline Bartel, chair of the Rosenthal Department of Management, said in a news release.

“At the heart of what we do as a department is in the human part of business enterprise — how people motivate, influence and lead others, and how they make decisions and work together to strengthen the vitality and success of their companies,” Bartel said. “The Rosenthals’ gift will greatly amplify our ability to make such a difference.”

The naming of the Rosenthal Department of Management was marked by a celebration honoring the Fort Worth couple on Jan. 16.

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

