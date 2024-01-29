Yes.

The National Weather Service warns that high beam lights do not shine through the fog. Instead, the light reflects back toward the driver and increases glare. This reflection makes it more difficult to see what is ahead on the roadway.

The Texas Department of Insurance instead recommends using fog lights or low-beam headlights in foggy conditions. In Texas, drivers can install up to two fog lights on their vehicle. These must be mounted at the front of the vehicle at a height of 12 to 30 inches.

Low visibility increases how often a car’s speed fluctuates, which increases crash risk, according to the Federal Highway Administration. Over a 10-year period, there were an average of 25,451 crashes caused by fog annually, causing an average of 8,902 injuries each year.

This fact brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Fort Worth Report partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.

Sources

National Weather Service Driving in Fog

American Automobile Association When to Use High Beam vs. Low Beam Headlights

Texas Department of Insurance 5 tips for driving in fog

Federal Highway Administration How Do Weather Events Impact Roads?

Federal Highway Administration Low visibility

Texas Transportation Code Section 547.328 – Fog Lamps Permitted

