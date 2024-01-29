An upcoming concert will benefit a Fort Worth chef who needs a double lung transplant.

The event for Keith Hicks, a chef who previously owned Buttons Restaurants in Fort Worth and across North Texas, is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Ridglea Theater, 6025 Camp Bowie Blvd. Doors open at 5 p.m.

If you go… What: Button’s Family Affair Concert When: 5 p.m.-midnight Jan. 31 Where: Ridglea Theater, 6025 Camp Bowie Blvd. Cost: Tickets start at $25. Buy them here.

Hicks was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder in 2019. Three years later, doctors informed Hicks and his wife, Heather, that he needed a double lung transplant.

The couple kept the more severe diagnosis a secret, Heather said.

“It was really difficult, because he would not share with anyone for almost two years where he was at medically. I’ve had to kind of be alone in this process with him,” she said. “That’s been really challenging, to know exactly what to do and how to help him.”

His positive attitude remained, Heather said, through his diagnosis, oxygen treatments and lower stamina. Breathing became increasingly difficult for Hicks, and the chef was forced to leave the kitchen professionally.

“For him to struggle with this and maintain his personality, which has not wavered at all, has been amazing for me to watch,” she said. “Just how he fights through every day, connected to a cord, and still maintains a positive attitude and loving to everybody. It just amazes me.”

The Hickses are working on qualifying the chef for the transplant list, Heather said. The journey has been anything but easy. However, they remain hopeful.

The chef’s partners and former employees at Buttons have organized the concert in his honor, according to a news release. The restaurant opened in 2014 and permanently closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Then to also know what we’re looking at and what we’re facing with the transplant. I mean, you just don’t realize how heartbreaking it is until it’s personal,” she said.

But the people around the chef have been keeping his hope afloat.

“Just to know that he’s being supported and loved by people that he loves, that he’s been able to cook for all these years — but now is not able to … in a restaurant setting — means the world, and it means the world to me as well,” she said.

Olla Mokhtar is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at olla.mokhtar@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

