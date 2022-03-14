THE CLIBURN COMPETITION

The 16th edition of the Cliburn International Piano Competition will take place June 2–18, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas at Van Cliburn Concert Hall at TCU (Preliminary and Quarterfinal Rounds) and Bass Performance Hall (Semifinal and Final Rounds).

The best pianists in the world.

The ideal performance environment. Unrivaled international exposure.

The launch of careers.

IMPORTANT DATES

March 6–12, 2022: Screening Auditions

72 pianists perform 25-minute recitals

PepsiCo Recital Hall at TCU in Fort Worth, Texas USA

Five-member Screening Auditions Jury: Angela Cheng (Canada, Arnaldo Cohen (Brazil), Christopher Elton (United Kingdom), Alexander Kobrin (Russia/United States), and Anton Nel (South Africa/United States).

Screening Auditions are open to the public and are free to attend.

March 30, 2022 : Announcement of 30 competitors selected to compete in the Competition

: Announcement of 30 competitors selected to compete in the Competition May 29, 2022 : Competitors return to Fort Worth

: Competitors return to Fort Worth June 2–6, 2022 : Preliminary (30 competitors) & Quarterfinal (18 competitors) Rounds at the new Van Cliburn Concert Hall at TCU

: Preliminary (30 competitors) & Quarterfinal (18 competitors) Rounds at the new Van Cliburn Concert Hall at TCU June 8–18, 2022 : Semifinal (12 competitors) & Final (6 competitors) Rounds at Bass Performance Hall

: Semifinal (12 competitors) & Final (6 competitors) Rounds at Bass Performance Hall June 18, 2022: Awards Ceremony, announcement of gold, silver, bronze medalists + special awards; cash prizes total $265,000; medalists also win career management packages worth a total of over $1 million.

TICKET INFORMATION

CLIBURN COMPETITON LINKS

Source: cliburn.org