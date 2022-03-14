Pianist hopes to hit the right notes with jury during Cliburn audition
When you only have 25 minutes to show the jury you deserve to perform at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, music selection is key, but deciding what to play…
Masaya Kamei ‘feels the melody’ in Cliburn audition
As a toddler, Masaya Kamei preferred plunking around on a keyboard to playing outside.Toddlers will bang on keys, but Kamei’s mom noticed that it wasn’t just noise, he was playing…
Former Cliburn competitor hopes for second shot at a medal
A wave of calmness passed over pianist Honggi Kim, 30, as he stepped onto the stage of the PepsiCo Recital Hall, preparing for his audition for the world-renowned Van Cliburn…
As Russian attacks continue at home, Ukrainian pianist plays on
Getting out of one’s own head can be difficult for any performer, but the task weighed heavily on Dmytro Choni, who performed Tuesday in Fort Worth as Russian forces continued…
Cliburn junior winner keys up for next challenge
Shuan Hern Lee won the junior title in 2019 and is hoping to compete at Bass Hall during this summer’s 16th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.
2 Yale students embrace friendship during Cliburn screening auditions
Rachel Breen and Carter Johnson have one rule for their upcoming performances at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition screening auditions: It’s not personal. “We very much don’t treat competitions…
72 pianists from around the world head to Fort Worth for Cliburn screening auditions
Over 70 of the world’s best pianists between the ages of 18 and 31 will head to Fort Worth this weekend in hopes of securing a spot in the 16th…
72 Pianists chosen for screening auditions of 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition
FORT WORTH, Texas, February 3, 2022—The Cliburn announces today the 72 exceptional pianists representing 22 countries selected to come to Fort Worth next month to participate in the live Screening Auditions (March 6–12, 2022) of the…
Van Cliburn competition returns with 72 world-class pianists coming to Fort Worth
For over 60 years, the crown jewel of Fort Worth arts has been the quadrennial Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. The acclaimed competition returns in 2022 – after a Covid-related…
THE CLIBURN COMPETITION
The 16th edition of the Cliburn International Piano Competition will take place June 2–18, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas at Van Cliburn Concert Hall at TCU (Preliminary and Quarterfinal Rounds) and Bass Performance Hall (Semifinal and Final Rounds).
The best pianists in the world.
The ideal performance environment. Unrivaled international exposure.
The launch of careers.
IMPORTANT DATES
March 6–12, 2022: Screening Auditions
- 72 pianists perform 25-minute recitals
- PepsiCo Recital Hall at TCU in Fort Worth, Texas USA
- Five-member Screening Auditions Jury: Angela Cheng (Canada, Arnaldo Cohen (Brazil), Christopher Elton (United Kingdom), Alexander Kobrin (Russia/United States), and Anton Nel (South Africa/United States).
- Pianist travel and lodging are arranged for and covered by the Cliburn.
- Screening Auditions are open to the public and are free to attend.
- March 30, 2022: Announcement of 30 competitors selected to compete in the Competition
- May 29, 2022: Competitors return to Fort Worth
- June 2–6, 2022: Preliminary (30 competitors) & Quarterfinal (18 competitors) Rounds at the new Van Cliburn Concert Hall at TCU
- June 8–18, 2022: Semifinal (12 competitors) & Final (6 competitors) Rounds at Bass Performance Hall
- June 18, 2022: Awards Ceremony, announcement of gold, silver, bronze medalists + special awards; cash prizes total $265,000; medalists also win career management packages worth a total of over $1 million.
