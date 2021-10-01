Conversations with our leaders, elected officials and community members are one of the most important missions we can deliver. We can ask questions that impact your everyday life and the future of the city.
Watch: Council member talks about challenges of representing growing, economically diverse West Fort Worth
In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Fort Worth leaders, District 3 council member Michael Crain talks about how he’s balancing the needs of constituents whose median household…
Listen: Mayor not supportive of police oversight and accountability board – yet
In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Fort Worth leaders, Mayor Mattie Parker gives updates on the budget, especially as it relates to the fire department; policing and…
Listen: Councilman Jared Williams explains how he’s handling District 6’s egret problem
The new council member representing Southwest Fort Worth spent his first days in office responding to complaints about damages caused by the federally-protected migratory bird’s nests.
Listen: Councilman Leonard Firestone says he’s using experience as a developer to help his constituents
The Bowie House hotel developer agreed to do construction only on weekdays and to minimize driving on the historic red bricks, the council member said.
Listen: Mayor promotes nonprofits helping Afghan refugees
In the latest installment of our weekly conversation with Fort Worth leaders, Mayor Mattie Parker explains how the city helps refugees as the U.S. deals with the fallout of exiting…
Listen: A few minutes with Elizabeth Beck, homelessness is personal for council member whose parents struggled with addiction
She explains how her background informs her votes on controversial topics, such as a cruising ordinance and a mask mandate.
Listen: A few minutes with county judge, mayor to discuss plan for expected federal funding
The two leaders met with the Dallas Fed Chair President and CEO to coordinate spending American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Listen: A few minutes with Mattie Parker, mayor explains proposed bond, budget
Mayor Mattie Parker touts a lower tax rate and an economic development fund and responds to criticism about meetings and a proposed cruising ordinance.
Listen: A few minutes with Mattie Parker, mayor reacts to surge in COVID-19 cases
With COVID-19 cases surging locally, the Fort Worth Report asked Mayor Mattie Parker if she’ll be encouraging residents to wear masks and get vaccinated.
Listen/watch: A few minutes with Chris Nettles, council member gives update on southeast Fort Worth
Chris Nettles, one of five new Fort Worth City Council members, discusses gentrification versus revitalization, access to healthy foods and justice.
A few minutes with Mattie Parker, mayor promotes rental assistance program
Fort Worth has given $4 million out of the $50 million available in emergency rental assistance to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Mattie Parker said.
Listen: A few minutes with Mattie Parker, mayor explains statement on controversial trial
The new mayor weighs in a bus rapid transit line along East Lancaster, STAAR test results and the trial of a former police officer charged with murder.
Listen: A few minutes with Mattie Parker, new mayor open to independent redistricting
This is the first in what we hope will be a series of conversations with Mayor Mattie Parker and other community leaders.