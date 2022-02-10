Join Us Live or Online

The Fort Worth Report and KERA are joining forces once again for our second election debate. Come see Democratic and Republican candidates for Tarrant District Attorney and County Judge answer pressing questions from our panelists. Presented in partnership with SteerFW.

The event will also be streamed live on Facebook and made available afterwards on YouTube for anyone unable to attend in person.

Key Details

When: Monday, Feb. 21, 2022
From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Where: 3021 E. Rosedale St., Fort Worth, TX 76105
Texas Wesleyan University
Baker Building

Coming to the Event

  • Tickets: This is a free event open to the public, though tickets are required as seating is limited. Click on the link below to register and save your seat.
  • COVID Precautions: Facemasks are encouraged for the health and safety of all attendees.

The Candidates and Races

District Attorney – Republican Primary

Three Republican candidates are seeking party nomination for district attorney seat

District Attorney – Democrat Primary

Meet the three Democrats on the primary ballot for Tarrant County District Attorney

Tarrant County Judge – Republican Primary

Meet the Republican candidates running to replace Glen Whitley as Tarrant County judge

Tarrant County Judge – Democrat Primary

Meet the Democratic candidates in the race to become Tarrant County judge