Join Us Live or Online
The Fort Worth Report and KERA are joining forces once again for our second election debate. Come see Democratic and Republican candidates for Tarrant District Attorney and County Judge answer pressing questions from our panelists. Presented in partnership with SteerFW.
The event will also be streamed live on Facebook and made available afterwards on YouTube for anyone unable to attend in person.
Key Details
When: Monday, Feb. 21, 2022
From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Where: 3021 E. Rosedale St., Fort Worth, TX 76105
Texas Wesleyan University
Baker Building
Coming to the Event
- Tickets: This is a free event open to the public, though tickets are required as seating is limited. Click on the link below to register and save your seat.
- COVID Precautions: Facemasks are encouraged for the health and safety of all attendees.