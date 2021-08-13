Water district pays $1.8M in legal fees without a contract
Although it is not required, local governmental agencies should periodically seek requests for proposals for professionals and get written agreements.
Texts show water district employees surveil public at board meetings
Text messages show Tarrant Regional Water District security closely monitoring people attending a public meeting and describing one man as “a skunk looking to get kicked.”
Water board meets with attorneys about questionable GM payment, take no action
A law firm found former water board president Jack Stevens acted on his own, twice, in directing staff to exempt top employees from a district policy. Attorneys at the law firm Thompson & […]
Water board members want budget that is more transparent
Water board president Leah King asked staff on Wednesday to provide a total amount budgeted for legal fees next year.
On his way out the door, water district general manager lets loose, emails reveal
Water District General Manager Jim Oliver strongly aired his grievances to board members about the perception of the Panther Island/Central City Flood Control project.
What you need to know about the water district
A clandestine payment planned and then cancelled renewed the public’s interest in the Tarrant Regional Water District. Here, we try to answer readers’ questions about it.
New water district general manager talks about quelling controversy, moving forward transparently
Dan Buhman hopes to win the public’s trust back after it was damaged in part by his predecessor’s actions and the slow pace of flood control project.
Tarrant water district board members question law firm’s advice
Board member Mary Kelleher asked Friday that the Tarrant Regional Water District’s general counsel, Pope, Hardwicke, Christie, Schell, Kelly & Taplett, stop handling its public record requests.
Emails reveal outgoing water district GM’s feared personal ‘financial dilemma’
When Jim Oliver announced his retirement as the Tarrant Regional Water District’s general manager, he did so on the assumption that he would work for the district as a senior adviser for another year.
Water district board strikes down former president’s attempt to pay retiring GM
Former Board President Jack Stevens unilaterally directed staff to pay retiring general manager Jim Oliver more than $300,000 in extra compensation.
Tarrant water board tables plan to honor retiring GM
The Tarrant Water Board skipped its plan to honor retiring general manager Jim Oliver during its board meeting this week. The board’s agenda called for it to “consider the adoption of a resolution […]
Confusion over hiring opens floodgate of questions
The Tarrant Regional Water District’s newest member was surprised to learn that public input will not affect Dan Buhman’s hiring as general manager.
Tarrant water board’s closed session, vague posting raises concern
The Tarrant Regional Water District’s newest board member was shut out of discussions Tuesday about the hiring of a general manager.
Hiring of water district GM to test board’s cohesiveness after election
The May 11 meeting with newest board member Mary Kelleher will likely include a discussion about a a new general manager.
Board election could be watershed moment for agency mired in public confusion about billion-dollar project
The May 1 election could significantly shift the balance of power in the Tarrant Regional Water District.